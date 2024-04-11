Stock market holiday: Is BSE, NSE closed today on account of Eid-Ul-Fitr?

Stock market holiday: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed on April 11 for Eid-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id). Trading in derivatives, equities, SLBs, currency derivatives, as well as interest rate derivatives segment too will remain shut for the day. Stock market holiday: A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)

Stock market holiday: What about Commodity derivatives segment

Commodity derivatives segment will remain closed in morning session (9am to 5pm) while the evening session will be remain open from 5pm to 11.55pm.

Stock market holiday: When will trading resume on BSE and NSE?

Trading on both the NSE and the BSE will resume on April 12.

What are other stock market holidays in 2024?

The markets will remain closed on Maharashtra Day (May 1), Bakri Id (June 17), Muharram (July 17), Independence Day (August 15), Mahatma Gandhi's Birthday (October 2), Diwali (November 1), Gurunanak Jayanti (November 15), and Christmas (December 25).

Stock market on April 10

On April 10, benchmark indices ended higher with the Nifty hitting a fresh record high. Sensex moved closer to its all-time high and was up 354.45 points or 0.47 percent to 75,038.15 at the closing bell while Nifty was up 111.00 points or 0.49 percent to 22,753.80.

Top gainers on Nifty included Coal India, BPCL, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC and Hindalco Industries while top losers were Cipla, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC Life, Divis Labs and SBI Life Insurance. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were up 0.5 per cent each.