 Stock market holiday: Is BSE, NSE closed today on account of Eid-Ul-Fitr? - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Stock market holiday: Is BSE, NSE closed today on account of Eid-Ul-Fitr?

ByHT News Desk
Apr 11, 2024 08:16 AM IST

Stock market holiday: Commodity derivatives segment will remain closed in morning session (9am to 5pm).

Stock market holiday: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed on April 11 for Eid-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id). Trading in derivatives, equities, SLBs, currency derivatives, as well as interest rate derivatives segment too will remain shut for the day.

Stock market holiday: A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)
Stock market holiday: A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)

Stock market holiday: What about Commodity derivatives segment

Commodity derivatives segment will remain closed in morning session (9am to 5pm) while the evening session will be remain open from 5pm to 11.55pm.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Stock market holiday: When will trading resume on BSE and NSE?

Trading on both the NSE and the BSE will resume on April 12.

Read more: Elon Musk confirms India visit, says looking forward to meeting PM Modi

What are other stock market holidays in 2024?

The markets will remain closed on Maharashtra Day (May 1), Bakri Id (June 17), Muharram (July 17), Independence Day (August 15), Mahatma Gandhi's Birthday (October 2), Diwali (November 1), Gurunanak Jayanti (November 15), and Christmas (December 25).

Read more: ADB raises India's GDP growth forecast for FY25 to 7%

Stock market on April 10

On April 10, benchmark indices ended higher with the Nifty hitting a fresh record high. Sensex moved closer to its all-time high and was up 354.45 points or 0.47 percent to 75,038.15 at the closing bell while Nifty was up 111.00 points or 0.49 percent to 22,753.80.

Read more: Goldman Sachs boosts China's growth outlook on manufacturing

Top gainers on Nifty included Coal India, BPCL, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC and Hindalco Industries while top losers were Cipla, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC Life, Divis Labs and SBI Life Insurance. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were up 0.5 per cent each.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Stock market holiday: Is BSE, NSE closed today on account of Eid-Ul-Fitr?
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On