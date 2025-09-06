After TATA, Mahindra passes on GST benefit, cuts SUV prices by 1.56 lakh | Full list

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M), one of India's leading carmakers, said it is passing on full GST benefits to customers starting September 6, offering a price cut of up to ₹1.6 lakh on its cars eligible for the Goods and Services Tax reduction announced by the central government earlier this week. File photo: Vehicle cabins at Mahindra & Mahindra at an assembly plant (Bloomberg/File)

Mahindra & Mahindra manufactures cars only in the SUV segment. GST has been reduced from 28 per cent to 18 per cent on diesel driven motor vehicles of engine capacity not exceeding 1500 cc and of length not exceeding 4000 mm.

GST has also been reduced from 28 per cent to 18 per cent on small cars and motorcycles equal to or below 350cc.

Petrol and diesel cars of bigger engine capacity paid an effective tax of nearly 50 per cent earlier, comprising 28 per cent GST plus a 22 per cent compensation cess. Under the new system, this has also been revised to a flat 40 per cent GST.

Mahindra cars after GST cut

Bolero/Neo: From 31% (GST + cess) to 18% - benefit of up to ₹1.27 lakh

XUV3XO (Petrol): From 29% (GST + cess) to 18% - benefit of up to ₹1.40 lakh

XUV3XO (Diesel): From 31% (GST + cess) to 18% - benefit of up to ₹1.56 lakh

THAR 2WD (Diesel): From 31% (GST + cess) to 18% - benefit of up to ₹1.35 lakh

THAR 4WD (Diesel): From 48% (GST + cess) to 40% - benefit of up to ₹1.01 lakh

Scorpio Classic: From 48% (GST + cess) to 40% - benefit of up to ₹1.01 lakh

Scorpio-N: From 48% (GST + cess) to 40% - benefit of up to ₹1.45 lakh

Thar Roxx: From 48% (GST + cess) to 40% - benefit of up to ₹1.33 lakh

XUV700: From 48% (GST + cess) to 40% - benefit of up to ₹1.43 lakh

Tata Motors on Friday made a similar announcement, passing on GST benefits to its customers, effective September 22.