Tata Motors cuts prices by up to 1,55,000, passing on GST benefit to car buyers | What company said

Tata Motors on Friday announced it will pass on the full benefit of the recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) reduction on its cars, effective September 22, offering a price cut of up to ₹1,55,000 on the vehicles eligible for the reforms.

Tata Motors said the GST reforms will make its cars even more accessible across segments.

The central government this week announced GST reforms, reducing GST from 28 per cent to 18 per cent on small cars and motorcycles equal to or below 350 cc.

What Tata Motors said on GST reduction | Full statement

Tata Motors, India’s leading automotive manufacturer, today announced that it will pass on the full benefit of the recent GST reduction on its cars and SUVs to customers, effective 22nd September 2025, the date the revised GST rates come into effect.

Making this announcement, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. & Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “The reduction in GST on passenger vehicles, effective 22nd September 2025, is a progressive and timely decision that will make personal mobility more accessible for millions across India. In line with the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision, the Hon’ble Finance Minister’s intent and our Customer First philosophy, Tata Motors will fully honor the intent and spirit of this reform by passing on the entire benefit of the reduction in GST to our customers. This will make our popular range of cars and SUVs even more accessible across segments, enabling first-time buyers and accelerating the shift towards new age mobility for a wider spectrum of customers.”

Potential price reductions on Tata Motors cars and SUVs, effective 22nd September 2025, are mentioned as under.

With demand for deliveries expected to surge during the festive season, we encourage customers to book their preferred vehicle early for delivery during the festive period.

Nameplate Reduction in Price (Rs.)

Tiago up to 75,000/-

Tigor up to 80,000/-

Altroz up to 1,10,000/-

Punch up to 85,000/-

Nexon up to 1,55,000/-

Curvv up to 65,000/-

Harrier up to 1,40,000/-

Safari up to 1,45,000/-