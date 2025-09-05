Tata Motors to reduce prices on cars by up to 1.45 lakh after GST reforms: Check full list

Tata Motors on Friday announced slashing prices of passenger vehicles up to ₹1.45 lakh from September 22, in a move that is set to benefit customers ahead of the festive season. Tata Motors price drop: A Tata Motors logo is pictured outside the company showroom in Mumbai, India.(Reuters)

The announcement comes days after the GST council, earlier this week, reduced the tax rates for most of the goods, including vehicles.

The Mumbai-based automobile manufacturer said that it would pass on the full benefit of the recent GST reduction on cars and SUVs to customers.

The revised prices would be applicable from September 22, when the revised GST rates come into effect. While Tiago will see a reduction of up to 75,000, the price of Safari will see the biggest cut of ₹1,45,000.

The auto major said that the price of Tiago will be cheapter by ₹75,000, the Tigor by ₹80,000, and the Altroz by ₹1.10 lakh.

The Punch will see a reduction of up to ₹85,000, the Nexon by as much as ₹1.55 lakh, and the Curvv by up to ₹65,000. Meanwhile Harrier and Safari will see a price cut of up to ₹1,40,000 and 1,45,000 respectively.

The move comes after the GST Council approved limiting slabs to 5 per cent and 18 per cent from September 22, the first day of Navaratri. Under the revised GST rates, petrol, LPG and CNG vehicles of less than 1,200 cc and not more than 4,000 mm length and diesel vehicles of up to 1,500 cc and 4,000 mm length would move to the 18 per cent rate.

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd, while making the announcement, said, “The reduction in GST on passenger vehicles, effective 22nd September 2025, is a progressive and timely decision that will make personal mobility more accessible for millions across India."

"This will make our popular range of cars and SUVs even more accessible across segments, enabling first-time buyers and accelerating the shift towards new age mobility for a wider spectrum of customers,” he added.