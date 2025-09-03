Search
Thu, Sept 04, 2025
New Delhi oC

GST on small cars cut, some motorcycles get cheaper: Check new GST rates

ByHT Business Desk
Updated on: Sept 04, 2025 01:15 am IST

In the new GST rates announced by the GST Council today, bikes under 350cc engine capacity and small cars get a tax cut of 10 percentage points.

In the GST rate rejig announced on Wednesday, bikes under 350cc engine capacity and small cars get a tax cut of 10 percentage points. They now go down into the 18% bracket as the 28% slab stands abolished.

The bikes over 350cc will come under the new 40% slab for luxury goods,(Pixabay)
The bikes over 350cc will come under the new 40% slab for luxury goods,(Pixabay)

The motorcycles, and two-wheelers in general, over 350cc, and the bigger cars will come under the new 40% slab for luxury goods, when this rejig comes into effect on September 22.

All electric vehicles remain in the 5% bracket.

What's a small car?: Cars that have petrol engines up to 1200cc, or diesel up to 1500cc, and length not exceeding 4000 mm, are smaller cars. These cars will now be at 18% GST, down from 28%, which means the Altos and i10s etc will come for less.

Ambulances and three-wheeled vehicles will be in the 18% bracket, down from 28% (the slab that's now abolished).

Also Read | GST rate cut: Individual health, life insurance policies exempt from GST

What about bigger bikes?: Bikes bigger than 350cc engines will now be more expensive, mostly hitting Royals Enfield and other makers who make cruisers and such bikes. Their earlier tax rate was 28%, plus 3-5% cess, taking it to around 32%. Now there's no cess but the flat rate is 40%, meaning more tax.

What about bigger cars?: Cars that do not meet the ‘small car’ definition will be taxed at 40%. That does not necessarily mean more tax of the Thar and Safaris and such SUVs or sedans. The earlier tax rate was 28%, plus there was a cess of up to 22%, thus a total of nearly 50%. That now becomes a flat 40%. That's a benefit for the end user.

Also read | Full list of items impacted by GST rate rejig

This rejig comes after PM Narendra Modi announced rationalisation of the slabs. There will no longer be the 12% and 28%, slabs, meaning only two of the earlier four slabs will remain: 5% for essentials and 18% for non-essentials. A 40% slab is introduced for “sin goods” such as the bigger bikes, tobacco, and cars costing 50 lakh and above, among other items.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and RBI Monetary Policy on Hindustan Times.
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and RBI Monetary Policy on Hindustan Times.
News / Business / GST on small cars cut, some motorcycles get cheaper: Check new GST rates
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On