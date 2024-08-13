 Airbnb reports 340% surge in domestic travel searches for Independence Day weekend - Hindustan Times
Airbnb reports 340% surge in domestic travel searches for Independence Day weekend

ByHT News Desk
Aug 13, 2024 10:13 AM IST

The most popular destinations include Goa, Lonavala, Puducherry, Mumbai, Bengaluru, New Delhi, and Udaipur.

As India gears up for Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan long weekend, Airbnb's latest search data revealed a significant surge in travel interest. Indian travellers are eagerly planning both domestic and international trips to make the most of the extended break.

Indian travellers are eagerly planning both domestic and international trips to make the most of the extended break.(AFP)

The data highlighted an approximately 340% Y-oY increase in domestic searches for Airbnb stays during the Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan long weekend.

The most popular destinations include Goa, Lonavala, Puducherry, Mumbai, Bengaluru, New Delhi, and Udaipur, indicating a strong preference for beach escapes, hill stations, and cultural hubs.

Amanpreet Bajaj, General Manager for India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan at Airbnb, said, “We are thrilled to see such a robust interest in domestic travel. This trend reflects a desire among travellers to reconnect with familiar destinations while experiencing them in new ways through Airbnb’s diverse offerings.”

