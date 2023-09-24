Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 sale page goes live: ‘Coming Soon’

Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2023 page went live on Saturday, days after rival Flipkart's The Big Billion Days Sale 2023 page went live. Also, like Flipkart, the Amazon sale is ‘coming soon’ with start and end dates yet to be announced.

Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2023 is 'coming soon.' (Image courtesy: Amazon)

The chatter on social media, on the other hand, is that the Great Indian Festival will begin on October 10; if true, then this means that Amazon Prime members will be able to avail deals from 12 am on October 9. This is because for Prime subscribers, Amazon opens sales 24 hours before it does for regular customers.

In case of Flipkart as well, sales open 24 hours earlier for Flipkart Plus subscribers.

Great Indian Festival 2023

Customers will get free delivery on their first order, option to pay for the item(s) at the time of delivery, and easy returns.

Additionally, buyers will get an instant 10% off on purchases made via State Bank of India (SBI) credit and debit cards.

Deals and offers

According to Gadgets 360, the e-commerce giant is offering a discount of up to 40% on smartphones and related accessories. The discount on laptops, smartphones, headphones, Smart TVs is expected to be up to 75%, and 55% on Alexa-powered devices, Fire TV, and Kindle.

