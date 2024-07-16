Amazon Prime Day 2024 expected to be biggest ever: Amazon executive

Customers trust Amazon and Amazon Prime because of the reliability of deliveries, speed, and a great returns experience, said Akshay Sahi, Director and Head of Amazon Prime, Delivery and Returns Experiences, according to a report by the Indian Express. This comes on the backdrop of Amazon’s eighth edition of Prime Day, starting from midnight on July 20 and continuing for the next 24 hours. To fulfill the huge amount of orders expected on Prime Day 2024, Amazon expanded its logistics network

What will happens on Prime Day 2024?

Deals, product launches, and entertainment are the three pillars for Prime Day in India, the one country which saw Prime Day as a true celebration of everything prime, and not just another deals event, he said. Amazon has over 200 million Prime members worldwide, with India having a large percentage of this. The 2023 Prime Day witnessed almost 23,000 orders getting placed in a minute.

This year’s Prime Day would have new products from over 450 brands across categories like home appliances, electronics, fashion, and everyday essentials.

What has Amazon done to fulfill the huge amount of Prime Day 2024 orders?

Amazon has significantly grown in tier 2 and tier 3 cities, claiming to serve 100% of India’s pincodes, with 97% of pincodes having items available for two-day delivery or faster.

To fulfill the huge amount of orders expected on Prime Day 2024, Amazon expanded its logistics network, having fulfilment centres across 15 states, sortation centres across 19 states, 28,000 delivery partners, 1950 last-mile stations, and the ability to manage 43 million cubic feet of inventory.

What can you expect on Prime Day 2024?

Prime Day 2024 may bring discounts on electronic devices like the iPhone 13, Realme Narzo 70x, and OnePlus 12R among others. Prime Video will also announce 14 original series and movies in five languages such as Mirzapur Season 3 (Hindi) and the recently released The Boys Season 4 (English), according to a Business Standard report.