American Express probed over sales practices, says report
American Express disclosed a pair of federal probes over its sales practices, according to a securities filing Friday.
AmEx said it was cooperating with a January 2021 grand jury subpoena from the US Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of New York over its sales practices for small business cards.
That disclosure followed reports the company had used questionable tactics to sign up small businesses.
The credit card company also has received a civil investigative demand from the US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau over its sales practices to consumers, AmEx said in a filing in with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
"We are cooperating with all of these inquiries and have continued to enhance our controls related to our sales practices, " AmEx said in the filing.
"We do not believe this matter will have a material adverse impact on our business or results of operations."
The Wall Street Journal reported last month that AmEx faced scrutiny from a number of federal agencies over whether it used strongarm and misleading tactics to sign up small businesses.
An earlier report in the Journal recounted instances where AmEx salespeople had misrepresented card rewards or issued unrequested cards to boost sales figures.
EaseMyTrip aims for listing by March 31 despite travel slump
- The company will look to exploit a surge in liquidity in primary markets that has led to blockbuster demand for IPOs in recent months.
A flurry of IPOs set to hit India in 2021
- “More than $60 billion has been invested in India’s internet startups in the past five years, with around $12 billion in 2020 alone. Many of these leaders, which operate businesses are now on the cusp of listing,” HSBC Global Research said in a February 2021 report.
Gap in talks with Myntra for a potential tie-up
- The business transition is a work in progress, the people cited above said, seeking anonymity.
Mutual funds reduce stake in key Nifty stocks in January
- In January, local MFs trimmed their positions in Reliance Industries Ltd, Infosys Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd, PowerGrid Corp. of India and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, according to data sourced from Edelweiss Alternative Research and ACE MF.
Chanda Kochhar gets bail in money transfer case
- Kochhar on Friday appeared before the special PMLA court, following summons by the court. Her lawyer, advocate Vijay Agarwal, then sought bail for her.
Tata Motors names Marc Llistosella as its India head
CPI inflation eases in January, IIP returns to growth path in Dec
- The inflation numbers are in keeping with the RBI’s projection of a moderation in price levels, and lower than the 4.45% projection made by a Reuters poll of economists.
Sebi extends time for submission of comments on proposal on appointment of MDs
Bank of England imposes tougher rule on banks in first post-Brexit proposal
- The central bank’s Prudential Regulation Authority said it won’t allow lenders in the country to get a capital benefit from their investments in software technology. The decision contrasts with a move by the EU last year to allow its lenders to get a break on capital worth up to 20 billion euros
Record 100 million smartphones shipped in H2 2020 in India: Report
SoftBank-backed Coupang reveals revenue surge ahead of US IPO
Credit Suisse pays $600 Million to settle US mortgage case
- The plaintiff, MBIA Insurance Corp., said late Thursday that it had reached an agreement, after a post-trial court decision that ordered the Swiss bank to pay about $604 million in damages. The settlement means there will be no appeal trial.
Industrial production grows by 1 pc in December
- According to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data, the manufacturing sector output grew by 1.6 per cent in December 2020. Mining output declined by 4.8 per cent, while power generation grew 5.1 per cent in December 2020.
Sensex ends 12.78 pts higher at record 51,544.30; Nifty slips 10 pts to 15,163.3
ICICI Bank money laundering case: Chanda Kochchar granted bail
- ED filed a complaint against Kochhars and the Dhoots on November 3, 2020 and accused eight companies in the money laundering case
