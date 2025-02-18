Anand Mahindra reveals how he will compete with Elon Musk if Tesla comes to India

Anand Mahindra, the chairperson of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, took to social media to share his views on how his company could handle competition from Elon Musk's Tesla which may enter the Indian market soon. "Don’t try this without supervision!" Anand Mahindra wrote, sharing the video of the car smoking its tires by doing donuts and slides, showcasing a surprisingly more playful side of things, especially considering it is an SUV(Indranil Aditya/Bloomberg)

Electric Vehicle (EV) giant Tesla had announced 13 India-based job openings on LinkedIn, signaling it may enter the market. This came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Musk in the US along with President Donald Trump last week.

A user on social media platform X named Girish Arora then asked Anand Mahindra how he would handle the ensuing competition. Mahindra had just released its two new EVs - The BE 6 and XEV 9e.

“We have been asked similar questions ever since the opening up of the Indian economy in 1991,” Anand Mahindra wrote in response.

The questions which Anand Mahindra was referring to, were about how Mahindra would compete against companies like Tata, Maruti and MNCs more than 30 years back.

“But we’re still around,” added Mahindra. “And working like maniacs to still be around & relevant even a century from now.”

He concluded his post in an optimistic note, saying that “with you cheering us on, we will make that happen…”

As of now, Tesla is seeking candidates for roles including ‘Tesla Advisor,’ ‘Inside Sales Advisor,’ ‘Customer Support Specialist,’ ‘Consumer Engagement Manager,’ ‘Order Operations Specialist,’ ‘Service Manager,’ ‘Business Operations Analyst,’ ‘Store Manager,’ ‘Parts Advisor,’ ‘Service Advisor,’ ‘Delivery Operations Specialist,’ and ‘Customer Support Supervisor.’

At least five of these positions, including that of service technician as well as various advisory roles were available in both Mumbai and Delhi, while the rest of the openings like that of customer engagement manager and delivery operations specialist, were for Mumbai.

Tesla had recorded its first ever year of dropping sales in about a decade in 2023. Though India's EV space is fairly nascent at the moment, its entry is a bid to provide the company the boost it needs to regain the dropping demand.