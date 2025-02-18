Bharti Airtel's promoter group entity sells stake worth 8,475 crore, main promoter buys 24% of sale

A promoter group company of Bharti Airtel Ltd called Indian Continent Investment Ltd (ICIL) has sold ₹8,485.11 crore worth of its stake in the telecom provider on Tuesday, February 18, 2025. A Bharti Airtel office building is pictured in Gurugram, India, on April 21, 2016.(Adnan Abidi/Reuters)

This amounts to 5.11 crore shares, which is 0.84% of ICIL's stake in Airtel, the company announced in its exchange filing.

Bharti Telecom Ltd, the main promoter of Airtel, bought 1.20 crore of these shares, which is 24% of ICIL’s sale.

Airtel has Bharti Telecom as its main promoter and three other companies as promoter group entities. These include ICIL, Pastel Ltd, and Viridian Ltd.

ICIL owns 3.31% of the company, while Pastel owns 9.50% of the company and Viridian currently does not have a stake in the company, as per data from the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

This block sale follows Bharti Telecom’s recent acquisition of an additional 1.2% stake (7.31 crore shares) in Airtel from ICIL in November 2024, according to the filing.

As a result, Bharti Telecom now holds 40.47% of Airtel, which comes after it had previously stated its intention of increasing its stake in the telco to solidify its position as its prime controlling entity.

How did Bharti Airtel shares perform?

At 11:30 am IST, Bharti Airtel Ltd shares were trading at ₹1,669.55 on the BSE. This was a drop of 0.36% or ₹6.

The company's exchange filing had appeared at 9:12 am IST on the BSE.

The market in general was also in the red. At the same time, the benchmark BSE Sensex was down 367.27 points or 0.48%, reaching 75,629.59, while the broader NSE Nifty 50 was down 124.25 points or 0.54%, reaching 22,835.25.