Apple and Musk Clash Over Satellite Expansion Plans

Apple’s service lets users send text messages, call emergency assistance and seek roadside help in areas where cellphone service isn’t available. Apple is clashing with Elon Musk in its push to eliminate cellphone dead spots with satellite technology.

The iPhone maker is investing heavily in satellite-based communications that keep users connected in places where traditional wireless signals aren’t available. Musk’s SpaceX, meanwhile, has launched more than 550 satellites that provide cellphone connectivity via its Starlink service.

To build capacity, the companies are competing for valuable spectrum rights—airwaves to carry their signals—which are in limited supply. Apple’s outer-space investments have drawn Musk’s ire, people familiar with the matter said. SpaceX has pushed federal regulators to stall an Apple-funded satellite expansion effort.

The conflict intensified in recent months after SpaceX and its partner, T-Mobile, sought Apple’s cooperation to offer Starlink on iPhones, some of the people said. The companies engaged in tense discussions and eventually reached an agreement that allows the SpaceX and T-Mobile satellite cellphone service, which will debut this summer, to appear seamlessly on newer iPhones. Apple retains tight control over the iPhone’s largely closed software ecosystem.

The feud between Musk and Apple over satellite service pits the world’s richest man against one of the world’s most-valuable companies.

Offering greater connectivity in hard-to-reach areas could spur more iPhone sales or greater adoption of SpaceX’s Starlink. In some ways, the companies need one another to pursue their respective strategies. Globalstar—Apple’s partner in offering satellite service—has hired SpaceX to launch the satellites that provide Apple’s off-the-grid connectivity to iPhones. And SpaceX and T-Mobile need Apple’s help to ensure their product is easy to use on the iPhone.

Apple and SpaceX executives have had on-and-off-again conversations about directly linking iPhones with SpaceX satellites, but no such deal materialized.

Saving lives

Apple last year invested more than $1 billion in the satellite-operator Globalstar, which supports the technology giant’s in-house satellite connection feature on iPhones. Apple’s service allows users to send text messages, call emergency assistance, and seek roadside help in areas where cellphone service isn’t available. That new spending is intended to help Globalstar develop a new global satellite fleet to improve space-based iPhone service.

“This technology has already helped save lives,” Apple said in a statement. “These satellite features are designed to complement carrier offerings, giving users even more ways to stay connected.”

SpaceX recently asked the Federal Communications Commission to dismiss a Globalstar application seeking permission to use certain spectrum for the new network of Apple-financed satellites, documents show. It called the airwaves it uses to carry Apple users’ emergency signals an underused resource.

SpaceX didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Adrian Perica, Apple’s vice president of corporate development, has played a key role in interacting with SpaceX as the companies have worked to resolve tensions, people familiar with his role said.

Space race

In August 2022, SpaceX and T-Mobile revealed their plan to offer always-on texting in remote areas during a rollout event in Texas. Inside Apple, some staff believed SpaceX’s announcement of the T-Mobile agreement was designed to front-run Apple’s news, disclosed soon after, that it would provide emergency texting through satellites on some iPhones.

Musk’s Tesla and Apple long ago competed over talent for developing driverless cars. The two sides have also had spats related to X. The social-media company relies on Apple for distribution on its App Store and advertising dollars.

Musk has at times considered building a smartphone himself over frustration with how Apple controls distribution of third-party apps such as X, people familiar with his plans said.

“The idea of making a phone makes me want to die,” Musk told an audience in the Philadelphia area in October while campaigning for Donald Trump. “But if we have to make a phone, we will.”

Cracking a market dominated by Apple and Samsung Electronics, whose devices account for around 40% of the global smartphone market, would be tough, according to analysts.

In orbit

SpaceX, through its Starlink operation, has access to far more satellites than Apple, and industry leaders believe Globalstar alone won’t be able to satisfy the iPhone maker’s needs.

Apple has held talks with other satellite providers over the years to secure more spectrum, people familiar with those discussions said. It explored investments in the Colorado-based satellite operator EchoStar to provide more satellites and spectrum to support iPhone connectivity, the people said.

Apple previously worked on a satellite plan with Boeing that didn’t move forward. The aerospace company declined to comment.

The company’s approach has advantages, industry executives said. The potential partners Apple has courted make up for their aging infrastructure with regional and global spectrum rights they have spent years looking to monetize.

