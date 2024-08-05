Apple iPhone 16 September launch confirmed despite Apple Intelligence delay reports

Apple will launch the iPhone 16 series in September despite reports of potential delays caused by Apple Intelligence, according to a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, which quashes postponement speculations of the launch. iPhone 16 will have a number of features that will harness the power of AI for users across multiple tasks. (Representational image/Reuters)

What is Apple Intelligence?

Apple Intelligence is Apple's artificial intelligence (AI) platform, which was initially announced at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 on June 10, 2024.

It was to be an included feature in Apple's iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia operating system.

While Apple planned to release Apple Intelligence for iOS 18, which in turn is to be released in September as well, it was then pushed to be released on the iOS 18.1, meaning that it potentially wouldn't have been available if the iPhone 16 launched this year in September with iOS 18.

However, Apple Intelligence is expected to be a big part of the iPhone 16's launch since only the top of the line iPhone 15 Pro currently supports similar features.

When exactly is the iPhone 16 slated to launch?

The iPhone 16 is likely to launch on September 10, around the same time as last year, according to Gurman.

Users will have to update their new devices to iOS 18.1 in October to be able to access all Apple Intelligence features.

Why were there speculations of the iPhone 16 release being postponed?

There were speculations of the iPhone 16 release being postponed because of the fact that Apple has postponed releases in the past when software features weren't ready.

For example, the iPhone 4S release was postponed to October because Siri and iCloud were not ready for the June release.

What are the features of Apple Intelligence?

The beta version of Apple Intelligence, launched last weekhad features like Writing Tools and Memory Generation in Photos.

However, features like a new Siri interface and ChatGPT integration have still not been incorporated, with other features such as Genmoji and Image Playground also not being available in the beta.

Apple has on the other hand, released public beta versions of the iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and watchOS 11, which allows developers to preview them before the official launch