Apple launches MacBook Air with M4 chip: See price, specifications, features, availability, other details

Apple has introduced the new MacBook Air with the M4 chip on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. The new Apple MacBook Air offers support for up to two external displays, comes with 16 GB of starting unified memory, and macOS Sequoia with Apple Intelligence.(Apple)

This comes after the launch of the iPad Air with the M3 chip on March 4.

Apple says that the latest MacBook Air gets up to 18 hours of battery life, a 12 MP center stage camera, and enhanced external display support.

There are two sizes to choose from - 13 inch and 15 inch. Its M4 chip features a 10-core CPU, an up to 10-core GPU, and support for up to 32GB of unified memory, making it up to two times faster than the M1 model.

It comes with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, along with a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The audio setup has support for Spatial Audio along with Dolby Atmos and comes with a three-mic array.

It also offers support for up to two external displays, comes with 16 GB of starting unified memory, and macOS Sequoia with Apple Intelligence.

Apple has also integrated ChatGPT into Writing Tools and Siri, which is free and doesn't need an account. It also claims that privacy protections are built in, with IP addresses and OpenAI not storing requests.

To support the AI functions, it gets a Neural Engine in the M4 chip, which is up to three times faster than the one on the previous MacBook Air with the M1 chip, significantly increasing speed in tasks like automatically enhancing photos and removing background noise from a video.

The macOS Sequoia gives a host of exciting features, such as iPhone Mirroring, allowing users to wirelessly interact with their iPhone, its apps, and notifications directly from the Mac.

The laptop gets gaming features like Personalized Spatial Audio and improvements to Game Mode, along with a breadth of exciting titles, including Civilization VII, Wuthering Waves, and more.

It also comes in an all-new sky blue colour, which Apple describes as joining “midnight, starlight, and silver.” The other colours are midnight, starlight, and silver.

They all come with come with a color-matched MagSafe charge cable.

In India, the 13-inch MacBook Air starts from ₹99,900 and the 15-inch one costs ₹1,24,900.

In the US, Apple has priced the 13-inch MacBook Air at $999, which is $100 less than before. For education, it is $899. Meanwhile, the 15-inch one costs $1,199 and $1,099 for education.

Pre-orders opened on March 5, with availability from Wednesday, March 12.

Apple also claims that the MacBook Air features over 55 per cent recycled content overall, which is the most in any Apple product. This includes 100 per cent recycled aluminum in the enclosure and 100 per cent recycled rare earth elements in all magnets. The battery contains 100 per cent recycled cobalt and over 95 per cent recycled lithium in a first for any Mac.