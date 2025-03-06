Google introduces ‘AI mode’ for overviews, integrates Gemini 2.0 model with it 'to help with harder questions'

Google has introduced a new experimental feature, called ‘AI Mode’ in its search feature called AI Overviews in the US. Google logo and Artificial Intelligence words are seen in this illustration.(Reuters)

The search engine giant has also integrated its Gemini 2.0 AI model with Overviews “to help with harder questions, starting with coding, advanced math and multimodal queries, with more on the way,” Google wrote in a blog post on Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

Google One AI Premium subscribers will be the first to try out AI Mode in Labs.

Also Read: Boeing CEO asks workers for ‘brutal’ feedback in an attempt to overhaul the company's culture

Google says that the mode allows users to ask complex, multi-part questions and ask follow-ups to dig deeper.

Users can not only access web content, but also tap into fresh, real-time sources like the Knowledge Graph, info about the real world, and shopping data for billions of products.

The feature "uses a “query fan-out” technique, issuing multiple related searches concurrently across subtopics and multiple data sources and then brings those results together to provide an easy-to-understand response," Google wrote.

Also Read: Donald Trump exempts US automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

For example, if you ask “what's the difference in sleep tracking features between a smart ring, smartwatch and tracking mat,” the custom version of Gemini 2.0 uses a multistep approach to make a plan, conduct searches to find information, and adjust the plan based on what it finds.

An example of a follow up question, like “what happens to your heart rate during deep sleep” can also be asked.

However, Google also said that as with any early-stage AI product, they won’t always get it right. For example, some responses may unintentionally to take on a persona or reflect a particular opinion since it is based on what is available on the internet.

Also Read: Kolkata's South City Mall on sale? One of India's biggest landlords nearing ₹3,500 crore deal

Google also added that it is working on new capabilities and updates, such as more visual responses with images and video, richer formatting, new ways to get to helpful web content, and much more.

Yet another announcement is that teens can now use AI Overviews, with sign-ins no longer needed to get access.