Apple planning to launch stores in New Delhi, Noida, Bengaluru and Pune: Report
Two Apple stores in India in New Delhi and Mumbai, inaugurated in April last year, completed one year in India.
Apple is in advanced talks to open stores in shopping malls in Noida, the National Capital Region, Bengaluru, and Pune, it was reported. According to The Economic Times, two Apple stores in India in New Delhi and Mumbai, inaugurated in April last year, completed one year in India and reported a sales revenue of 190-210 crore. The stores have had monthly average sales of ₹16-17 crore each since their opening.
The retail locations give clients a chance to experience Apple products and deliver a standard of service that is typical of other international markets. Since these are Apple's first stores in India, there has always been a lot of foot traffic, especially on the weekends. These stores also help in building good relations with customers. Customers often visit Apple stores to experience the latest products, and then purchase them from nearby resellers where they find discounts and financing options. Despite this, sales have been very high.
An industry executive said as per the outlet, “Apple won’t be satisfied with just two stores in a country as large as India. The question is not if, but when they will expand.”
Why is Apple focussing on India more?
The Indian market is the second-largest smartphone market in the world, and hence, Apple has been concentrating a lot on India. The company also plans on launching the Apple Vision Pro headset in India soon, and Apple stores at different locations would be a huge advantage. With their "Today at Apple" events, where professionals give tips on maximizing the use of Apple goods, the stores also contribute to the development of the brand.
