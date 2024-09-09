 Ather Energy files draft papers for ₹3,100 crore IPO - Hindustan Times
Monday, Sep 09, 2024
Ather Energy files draft papers for 3,100 crore IPO

ByAbhyjith K. Ashokan
Sep 09, 2024 01:41 PM IST

Ather Energy, competitor to Ola Electric, files for a ₹3,100 crore IPO

Two-wheeler EV maker Ather Energy has filed for its Initial Public Offering (IPO) worth 3,100 crore, the company wrote in its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) on Monday, September 9, 2024.

Ather 450 e-scooter (Image used only for representational purpose)
The IPO consists of an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 22,000,766 equity shares with a face value of 1 each.

The book running lead managers are Axis Capital Limited, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Limited, JM Financial Limited, and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Limited.

Link Intime India Private Limited is the registrar of the issue.

