 Australia, Elon Musk in war of words over censorship: ‘Arrogant billionaire’ - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Australia, Elon Musk in war of words over censorship: ‘Arrogant billionaire’

ByHT News Desk
Apr 23, 2024 09:58 AM IST

Elon Musk posted a meme on the platform that showed X stood for "free speech and truth".

Elon Musk lashed out at Australia's prime minister after a court ordered his social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to take down footage of an alleged terrorist attack in Sydney. The billionaire said the ruling meant any country could control “the entire internet” after Australia's Federal Court ordered to temporarily hide posts showing the video of the incident a week earlier. 

Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, gestures as he attends the Viva Technology conference.(Reuters)
Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, gestures as he attends the Viva Technology conference.(Reuters)

The social media platform said that it had already blocked the posts from Australian users. 

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Read more: Wipro share price: Down 15% from its 1-year high, know what analysts are recommending

What Elon Musk said on the case?

The billionaire posted a meme on the platform that showed X stood for "free speech and truth" while other social media platforms represented "censorship and propaganda".

"Don't take my word for it, just ask the Australian PM!" he wrote. In another post, he wrote that the company's "concern is that if ANY country is allowed to censor content for ALL countries, which is what the Australian 'eSafety Commissar' is demanding, then what is to stop any country from controlling the entire Internet?"

Read more: Q4 results today: These 16 companies will post Quarter 4 earnings on April 23

What Australian PM said on Elon Musk's remarks?

Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese hit back at Elon Musk saying that the country would "do what's necessary to take on this arrogant billionaire who thinks he's above the law, but also above common decency".

Read more: Fortis Malar Hospitals, Aster DM Healthcare, Vuenow Infratech shares to trade ex-dividend today

"The idea that someone would go to court for the right to put up violent content on a platform shows how out-of-touch Mr Musk is," he said. 

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News, TCS Q4 Results Live, Jio Financial Services Q4 Results Live along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Australia, Elon Musk in war of words over censorship: ‘Arrogant billionaire’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On