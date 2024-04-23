Fortis Malar Hospitals, Aster DM Healthcare, Vuenow Infratech shares to trade ex-dividend today

Shares of Fortis Malar Hospitals Limited, Aster DM Healthcare Ltd, Vuenow Infratech Ltd, IIFL Finance Ltd, Sobhagya Merchantile Ltd and The Anup Engineering Ltd declared interim dividends, special dividends, rights issue and bonus issue for their eligible shareholders. These companies declared interim dividends, special dividends, rights issue and bonus issue for their eligible shareholders.

Fortis Malar Hospitals: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹40.00 per equity share. It said that the Board of Directors “approved declaration of Interim Dividend of Rs. 40/- (Rupees Forty only) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each on the entire issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company of 1,87,41,759 equity shares of the nominal value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees ten only) each."

Aster DM Healthcare: The company declared a special dividend of ₹118.00 per equity share.

Vuenow Infratech: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹0.50 per equity share.

IIFL Finance: The company declared a rights issue of equity shares and said that the Board of Directors “approved the issue of fully paid-up equity shares of the Company of face value of ₹2 each (“Equity Shares") was approved by way of a rights issue for an amount not exceeding ₹1,500 crores (Rupees One Thousand Five Hundred Crores) (“Rights Issue")."

Sobhagya Merchantile: The company declared a rights issue of size ₹1713.60 lakhs of fully paid-up equity shares of face value of ₹10 each.

The Anup Engineering: The company declared a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1.