Reliance Jio MD Sanjay Mashruwala resigns: What company said in stock exchange filing

Sanjay Mashruwala, one of the two managing directors at Reliance Jio, resigned from the company, the company said in a stock exchange filing. The 76-year-oldhas been a key executive with Reliance since the time of founder Dhirubhai Ambani. He has been involved with several of its projects and business initiatives. A mobile sim card packet for Jio Platforms Ltd., a unit of Reliance Industries Ltd., in Mumbai, India.(Bloomberg)

Sanjay Mashruwala will leave Jio effective from June 9, the company said.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Meanwhile, Pankaj Mohan Pawar, the other managing director, will continue, as per the BSE filing.

"This is to inform that Sanjay Mashruwala, Managing Director, has tendered his resignation as Director of the company, effective from June 9, 2024," the filing said.

Sanjay Mashruwala has been the Managing Director of the company since 2013.

"The Board placed on record its appreciation for the contributions made by Sanjay Mashruwala in the transformative journey of the company," it said.