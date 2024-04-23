 Bank Holiday on Hanuman Jayanti April 23: Are banks closed today in your city? Details - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Apr 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Bank Holiday on Hanuman Jayanti April 23: Are banks closed today in your city? Details

ByHT News Desk
Apr 23, 2024 08:23 AM IST

Bank Holiday for Hanuman Jayanti: Are banks closed in your city on April 23? Check complete state-wise details below

Bank Holiday for Hanuman Jayanti: All banks in India will be functioning as usual on April 23 as Hanuman Jayanti is not a scheduled or gazetted holiday as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) list of bank holidays. In April 2024, banks in India have a total holiday count of 12 days- which may differ in each state as per RBI's calendar which includes public holidays, regional holidays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Bank Holiday for Hanuman Jayanti: In April 2024, banks in India have a total holiday count of 12 days.
Bank Holiday for Hanuman Jayanti: In April 2024, banks in India have a total holiday count of 12 days.

Other than the holidays as per RBI list, banks have holidays every second and fourth Saturday of the month. This means the next bank holiday this month is on April 27 and 28.

List of bank holidays in April 2024:

April 5: For Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday/Jumat-ul-Vida, banks remained shut in Telangana and Jammu.

April 9: Banks in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Manipur, Goa, Jammu and Srinagar were closed for Gudhi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/Telugu New Year's Day/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/1st Navratra.

April 10: Banks were closed in Tripura, Assam, Manipur, Jammu, and Srinagar because of the Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba/Baisakhi/Biju festivals.

April 15: Banks were closed in Assam and Himachal Pradesh due to Bohag Bihu and Himachal Day.

April 16: On the occasion of Ram Navami, banks were closed in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Chandigarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Himachal Pradesh.

April 20: Banks' branches in Tripura were shut for Garia Puja festival.

Are online banking services available on Hanuman Jayanti?

Online banking services will continue as usual regardless of holidays or weekends in the banks. You can conduct banking activities via banks' websites, mobile apps or ATMs for urgent transactions.

News / Business / Bank Holiday on Hanuman Jayanti April 23: Are banks closed today in your city? Details
© 2024 HindustanTimes
