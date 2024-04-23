Mark Zuckerberg on his friend Nvidia's Jensen Huang: ‘He’s really into cooking'
Mark Zuckerberg recently shared a picture of them on Instagram showing that he and Jensen Huang swapped their jackets.
Mark Zuckerberg said that the owners of two big tech giants- he and Jensen Huang bond over a lot of things they have in common- in a recent podcast. The Meta CEO said that the two have discussions over how they are involved in their businesses, exchanging their experiences with each other. He also praised Jensen Huang for his business acumen and how he has successfully been able to build Nvidia as a powerful player in AI, acknowledging his contribution in the industry.
Mark Zuckerberg on dinner with Jensen Huang
Mark Zuckerberg shared that he recently went for dinner at Jensen’s house. He said: "Jensen is really into cooking, so he invited me over to his house. When we went over to his place, he was like, 'Let's make cheesesteaks,' and I'm like, 'hell yeah, let's make cheesesteaks'."
Mark Zuckerberg's recent comments on Jensen Huang
In addition, Mark Zuckerberg maintained their friendship by writing a profile of Huang for Time magazine's Time100: Most Influential People of 2024 list, stating - "I always admired leaders who have the grit and determination to stick with their vision for long periods of time. Jensen Huang is the clear leader of the tech industry in this regard."
Mark Zuckerberg and Jensen Huang have a value of $178 billion and $74.6 Billion and their companies are worth $1.3 trillion and $2.1 trillion respectively, as per Bloomberg.
