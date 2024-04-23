 Mark Zuckerberg on his friend Nvidia's Jensen Huang: ‘He’s really into cooking' - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mark Zuckerberg on his friend Nvidia's Jensen Huang: ‘He’s really into cooking'

ByHT News Desk
Apr 23, 2024 08:35 AM IST

Mark Zuckerberg recently shared a picture of them on Instagram showing that he and Jensen Huang swapped their jackets.

Mark Zuckerberg said that the owners of two big tech giants- he and Jensen Huang bond over a lot of things they have in common- in a recent podcast. The Meta CEO said that the two have discussions over how they are involved in their businesses, exchanging their experiences with each other. He also praised Jensen Huang for his business acumen and how he has successfully been able to build Nvidia as a powerful player in AI, acknowledging his contribution in the industry.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers a speech, as the letters AI for artificial intelligence appear on screen, at the Meta Connect event at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, California, US.(Reuters)
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers a speech, as the letters AI for artificial intelligence appear on screen, at the Meta Connect event at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, California, US.(Reuters)

Mark Zuckerberg on dinner with Jensen Huang

Read more: Google layoffs: Sundar Pichai fires 20 more employees for protesting against company

Mark Zuckerberg shared that he recently went for dinner at Jensen’s house. He said: "Jensen is really into cooking, so he invited me over to his house. When we went over to his place, he was like, 'Let's make cheesesteaks,' and I'm like, 'hell yeah, let's make cheesesteaks'."

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Mark Zuckerberg's recent comments on Jensen Huang

Read more: Bank Holiday on Hanuman Jayanti April 23: Are banks closed today in your city? Details

Mark Zuckerberg recently shared a picture of them on Instagram showing that he and Jensen Huang swapped their jackets. He wrote in a comment: "He's like Taylor Swift, but for tech."

In addition, Mark Zuckerberg maintained their friendship by writing a profile of Huang for Time magazine's Time100: Most Influential People of 2024 list, stating - "I always admired leaders who have the grit and determination to stick with their vision for long periods of time. Jensen Huang is the clear leader of the tech industry in this regard."

Read more: iPhone 16 series likely to go big on AI, chip, battery to size, but not on prices

Mark Zuckerberg and Jensen Huang have a value of $178 billion and $74.6 Billion and their companies are worth $1.3 trillion and $2.1 trillion respectively, as per Bloomberg.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News, TCS Q4 Results Live, Jio Financial Services Q4 Results Live along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Mark Zuckerberg on his friend Nvidia's Jensen Huang: ‘He’s really into cooking'
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On