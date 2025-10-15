Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Axis Bank Q2 Results: Net profit drops 26% to ₹5,090 crore on higher provisions

    Axis Bank Q2 Results 2025-26: Standalone net profit of India's fourth-largest private lender by market cap fell 26% year-on-year to 5,090 crore.

    Updated on: Oct 15, 2025 4:01 PM IST
    By HT Business Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Axis Bank Ltd. reported a bigger-than-expected drop in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, as higher provisions for bad loans weighed on earnings.

    Axis Bank shares fell 0.65% to ₹1169.00 apiece on the BSE even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 0.70% higher at 82,605.43 points. (Reuters)
    Axis Bank shares fell 0.65% to ₹1169.00 apiece on the BSE even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 0.70% higher at 82,605.43 points. (Reuters)

    Standalone net profit of India's fourth-largest private lender by market cap fell 26% year-on-year to 5,090 crore for the three months ended September 2025, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the 15% decline to 5,863 crore estimated by analysts polled by LSEG.

    On Wednesday, Axis Bank shares fell 0.65% to 1169.00 apiece on the BSE even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 0.70% higher at 82,605.43 points. The quarterly results were declared after market hours.

    This is a developing story. More to come.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
    News/Business/Axis Bank Q2 Results: Net Profit Drops 26% To ₹5,090 Crore On Higher Provisions
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes