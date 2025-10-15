Axis Bank Q2 Results: Net profit drops 26% to ₹5,090 crore on higher provisions

Axis Bank Ltd. reported a bigger-than-expected drop in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, as higher provisions for bad loans weighed on earnings. Axis Bank shares fell 0.65% to ₹1169.00 apiece on the BSE even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 0.70% higher at 82,605.43 points. (Reuters)

Standalone net profit of India's fourth-largest private lender by market cap fell 26% year-on-year to ₹5,090 crore for the three months ended September 2025, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the 15% decline to ₹5,863 crore estimated by analysts polled by LSEG.

On Wednesday, Axis Bank shares fell 0.65% to ₹1169.00 apiece on the BSE even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 0.70% higher at 82,605.43 points. The quarterly results were declared after market hours.

This is a developing story. More to come.