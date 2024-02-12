Ayodhya to get mega tourism push, 5-star hotel near Ram temple

Online travel company EaseMyTrip has announced a five-star luxury hotel project in the temple town of Ayodhya, eyeing a 10x growth in wake of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of the Ram temple.



Rikant Pitti, the co-founder of EaseMyTrip said that the hotel will be situated less than a kilometre from the Ram Lalla temple. Devotees on way to Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya. (FILE PHOTO)

"This venture represents a significant investment of up to ₹100 crore through Jeewani Hospitality Private Limited, leading this visionary project," he was quoted by ANI as saying.

EaseMyTrip aims to ‘redefine’ the hospitality experience for pilgrims and tourists in Ayodhya, the holy town situated on the banks of Saryu river in Uttar Pradesh.

"This project, a collaborative effort between EaseMyTrip's extensive know-how in travel and Jeewani Hospitality's hospitality excellence, aims to elevate the standard of luxury lodging in Ayodhya. It signifies EaseMyTrip's strategic expansion and its commitment to enhancing India's tourism sector," Pitti added.



The company is dedicated to delivering ‘unparalleled travel experiences’ and improving the country's tourism infrastructure, Pitti added.

"Our upcoming 5-star hotel in Ayodhya is a reflection of our commitment to offering a blend of opulence, comfort, and cultural engagement to those visiting this historical city," the co-founder added.



‘Ayodhya to play key role in making UP a trillion dollar economy’: UP govt

On January 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had presided over the ‘pran pratishtha' or the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir. Ayodhya has been witnessing a massive influx of devotees from various parts of India and the world.



Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has set a target of making UP a trillion-dollar economy in the next five years. According to a government spokesperson, the state government has projected tax collections at ₹25,000 crore in the upcoming financial year.



The state government in its latest budget announced ₹100 crore for the all-round development of Ayodhya.