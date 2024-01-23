‘Ayodhya to play vital role in making U.P. trillion-dollar economy’

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday said devotees in large numbers are thronging the Ram temple following its inauguration and it has led to projections suggesting that Ayodhya is going to witness a huge influx of visitors and will play a vital role in making the state a one-trillion dollar economy. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has set the target of making Uttar Pradesh a trillion-dollar economy in five years. (HT file)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has set the target of making the state a trillion-dollar economy in five years. An official spokesman said the state government’s tax collections have been projected to be ₹25,000 crore in 2024-2025. Larsen & Toubro, the company that has constructed the temple, has claimed that the newly-constructed Ram temple will remain in existence for the next 1,000 years because of the quality of construction and engineering and that its economic impact will be equally significant.

Ayodhya will turn out to be the most important factor in this with tourists and devotees coming to the city not only from within the country but also from different parts of the world. It is estimated that with the growth in tourism, Uttar Pradesh will become richer by about ₹4 lakh crore this year.

A foreign stock market research firm has claimed that Ayodhya will surpass the number of visitors to other pilgrimage sites in the world. Ayodhya is expected to attract around 5 crore devotees annually, making it a major tourism destination not only within Uttar Pradesh but also in the entire country.

With the construction of the Ram temple as well as provision of various facilities such as a new international airport, an advanced railway station, township, road connectivity, and new hotels, Ayodhya is becoming a hot spot for tourism and this will further strengthen Uttar Pradesh’s second place as a tourist destination on the map of India.