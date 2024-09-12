Bangladesh's interim government to review Adani Power deal: Report

The interim government in Bangladesh, led by Muhammad Yunus, will review contracts with Indian businesses, including Adani Group.
As Indian businesses in Bangladesh, including Adani Group, sought clearance of dues, Muhammad Yunus-led interim government is set to review the deals, Indian Express reported after Adani Group requested the Bangladesh government to expedite clearance of $800 million that the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) owed for power supply.
“There will be scrutiny of Indian businesses like the Adani business… what kinds of contracts have been signed, what are the terms and conditions, one cannot have a foreign company not follow the law of the land,” the report quoted the unnamed official as saying.