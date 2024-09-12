Bangladesh's interim government to review Adani Power deal: Report

As Indian businesses in Bangladesh, including Adani Group, sought clearance of dues, Muhammad Yunus-led interim government is set to review the deals, Indian Express reported after Adani Group requested the Bangladesh government to expedite clearance of $800 million that the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) owed for power supply. Bangladesh's interim government plans to scrutinize contracts with Indian firms like Adani Group, as they seek to expedite the clearance of $800 million owed for power supply, ensuring compliance with local laws.(Reuters)

Citing a senior government official the report claimed that Bangladesh wants to check the terms of the contract and the prices being paid for the power supply.

“There will be scrutiny of Indian businesses like the Adani business… what kinds of contracts have been signed, what are the terms and conditions, one cannot have a foreign company not follow the law of the land,” the report quoted the unnamed official as saying.

Other than Adani Power, Indian firms including PTC India, NVVL Ltd and Semcorp Energy India supply power to Bangladesh.