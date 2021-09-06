Banks to remain closed for 5 days this week. Check details here

Banks across the country will be observing holidays for 12 days this month. Out of these, five holidays are falling this week, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). This is the highest number of holidays this month and will lead to closure of bank branches for five days in a row in some cities.

There are six festival related and six weekly bank holidays in the month of September. The holiday season will impact the work of those who are planning to visit bank branches, so it is important to keep in mind the key dates this week.

Here is a list of bank holidays this week:

On September 8, banks will be closed in Guwahati on account of Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva.

On September 9, banks will observe holiday on account of Haritalika Teej. The branches will be closed in Gangtok.

The major holiday of the month is Ganesh Chaturthi, which will be observed on two consecutive days. On September 10, the bank branches in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur and Panaji, according to RBI calendar.

On September 11, the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi, the RBI has declared a holiday in Panaji. However, the operations in all the cities will be impacted since September 11 is second Saturday of the month.

The banks will also be closed on September 12, since it's a Sunday.

In remaining days of the month, Karma Puja will be marked on September 17, leading to bank closure in Ranchi. Indrajatra will be celebrated in Gangtok on September 20, and Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.

Apart from these holidays, September 25 will be the fourth Saturday and 19 and 26 will fall on Sunday.