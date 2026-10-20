Dussehra 2026: Banks closed today; check available services, reopening dates

Bank branches in several states will remain shut today, October 20, on the occasion of Dussehra (Vijaya Dashmi), Maha Navami, Ayudha Pooja and Durga Puja. A bank holiday will be observed in all regional offices except Gangtok and Imphal, according to RBI's list of holidays.

Why are banks closed today?

Regular banking activities will be unavailable today in all regional offices except Gangtok (Sikkim) and Imphal (Manipur). (AFP)

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As per the list of holidays issued by RBI, October 20 falls on the day of Dasara/Dusshera (Vijaya Dashmi), Aaso sud-10, Maha Navami, Ayudhapooja and Durga Puja celebrations. Regular banking activities will be unavailable today in all regional offices except Gangtok (Sikkim) and Imphal (Manipur).

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Customers requiring in-person services, such as document deposits, form submissions, or other branch-related transactions, will need to wait until the bank reopens. The closure affects only physical branches, while digital banking services will remain available as usual.

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Will online banking and UPI work today?

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{{^usCountry}} Although branches remain closed today, customers can continue to carry out routine transactions through digital and self-service banking channels. UPI, internet banking, mobile banking and other digital payment services will remain accessible, while ATMs will be available for cash withdrawals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Although branches remain closed today, customers can continue to carry out routine transactions through digital and self-service banking channels. UPI, internet banking, mobile banking and other digital payment services will remain accessible, while ATMs will be available for cash withdrawals. {{/usCountry}}

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Customers requiring urgent banking services can use these facilities to complete their transactions without visiting a branch. However, those who need in-person assistance, document-related services or other branch-based facilities will have to wait until the next working day to visit their bank.

When will banks reopen?

Specific bank reopening dates vary with different states. Most bank branches will reopen on October 21, except in 8 regions.

Banks with regional offices in Agartala, Bengaluru, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kochi, Kolkata, Shillong and Thiruvananthapuram will be closed on October 21 on account of Vijaya Dasami, Durga Puja (Dasain) and Maha Dashami.

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Banks in the regions named above will reopen on October 22, with the exception of Gangtok, which will reopen on October 24.

What should customers do?

Customers who need services available only at bank branches should schedule their visits accordingly, keeping the applicable holiday in mind. Meanwhile, routine banking transactions can be completed through digital channels during the closure.

Bank holidays under the RBI calendar vary by state and location. Therefore, the closure of a bank branch in one state does not necessarily mean that branches of the same bank will remain closed across the country.

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Customers in Sikkim can complete their banking services todays as the banks in their region will remain closed for three days from October 21 to October 23. The rest of the users can schedule their bank visit either tomorrow or on October 23, depending on their location.

RBI's complete list of bank holidays for October