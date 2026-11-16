Bank holiday today: Branches closed in some states - check reason and other details

Bank branches are closed in some states on Monday, November 16, 2026, owing to Chhath Puja celebrations across the country, according to the official Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar. Bank branches are closed in some states on November 16 on the occasion of Chhath Puja. (File Photo )

According to RBI rules, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks observe listed holidays and mandatory closure on the second and fourth Saturdays and every Sunday in a month. However, bank branches in some states are closed on Monday due to Chhath Puja celebrations.

Customers planning to visit bank branches are advised to check the confirmed holiday schedule for 2026 in their respective cities.

Where are banks closed today? All public and private sector banks are closed in Bihar and Jharkhand on Monday due to Chhath Puja, a four-day Hindu festival dedicated to the Sun God. The festival symbolises purity, devotion and gratitude, with devotees seeking blessings for the health, prosperity and well-being of their families.

Meanwhile, banks will remain open and operate as usual in other states and Union Territories, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Sikkim, Manipur, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.

Bank holidays in November 2026 Banks will be closed on 16 days this month, including regional holidays and weekends. Several lenders, including SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and other branches, will remain closed across cities on these dates on occasion of regional holidays:

November 20: Banks will be closed in Dehradun to observe Igas-Bagwal.

November 23: Banks will be closed in Shillong for Seng Kut Snem.

November 24: Banks will be closed in Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu and Kanpur. Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla and Srinagar on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti and Karthika Purnima.

November 27: Banks will be closed in Bengaluru for Kanakadasa Jayanthi.

What about online services? Online banking services and bank mobile applications will remain operational across the country even on official holidays and weekends, allowing customers to avail uninterrupted services for financial transactions.

UPI and other digital payment services will be available, while ATMs can be used for cash withdrawals. Customers who need to do immediate transaction can use UPI, internet banking, mobile banking and ATMs for transactions.