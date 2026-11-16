Bank holiday today: Branches closed in some states - check reason and other details
Banks are shut in Bihar and Jharkhand on Monday, November 16, due to Chhath Puja, a four-day Hindu festival dedicated to the Sun God.
Bank branches are closed in some states on Monday, November 16, 2026, owing to Chhath Puja celebrations across the country, according to the official Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar.
According to RBI rules, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks observe listed holidays and mandatory closure on the second and fourth Saturdays and every Sunday in a month. However, bank branches in some states are closed on Monday due to Chhath Puja celebrations.
Customers planning to visit bank branches are advised to check the confirmed holiday schedule for 2026 in their respective cities.
Where are banks closed today?
All public and private sector banks are closed in Bihar and Jharkhand on Monday due to Chhath Puja, a four-day Hindu festival dedicated to the Sun God. The festival symbolises purity, devotion and gratitude, with devotees seeking blessings for the health, prosperity and well-being of their families.
Meanwhile, banks will remain open and operate as usual in other states and Union Territories, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Sikkim, Manipur, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.
Bank holidays in November 2026
Banks will be closed on 16 days this month, including regional holidays and weekends. Several lenders, including SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and other branches, will remain closed across cities on these dates on occasion of regional holidays:
November 20: Banks will be closed in Dehradun to observe Igas-Bagwal.
November 23: Banks will be closed in Shillong for Seng Kut Snem.
November 24: Banks will be closed in Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu and Kanpur. Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla and Srinagar on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti and Karthika Purnima.
November 27: Banks will be closed in Bengaluru for Kanakadasa Jayanthi.
What about online services?
Online banking services and bank mobile applications will remain operational across the country even on official holidays and weekends, allowing customers to avail uninterrupted services for financial transactions.
UPI and other digital payment services will be available, while ATMs can be used for cash withdrawals. Customers who need to do immediate transaction can use UPI, internet banking, mobile banking and ATMs for transactions.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAveek Banerjee
Aveek Banerjee is a Senior Content Producer at the Hindustan Times, based in Greater Noida West. With more than five years of experience in digital journalism, Aveek has worked extensively in covering national politics and international affairs, including elections, high-profile diplomatic engagements and geopolitical conflicts. His experience covers a wide range of major events, including the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, multiple state assembly elections, US elections, Operation Sindoor, Air India crash, India-US trade tensions to the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Iran. Before joining Hindustan Times, Aveek worked at the editorial teams of CNN-News18, India TV and Asian News International (ANI), during which he developed an understanding of the high-pressure newsroom environment and honed his skills in covering breaking news, tracking crucial developments, and producing accurate news content under tight deadlines while maintaining editorial standards. These stints have also provided exposure to diverse newsroom environments and the evolving standards of the media industry. Aveek holds a Master's degree in Global Studies from Ambedkar University Delhi and a Bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication from Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys reading, pursuing photography and exploring new places in his free time. You can reach him at aveek.banerjee@htdigital.in.Read More