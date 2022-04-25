Bank holidays in May 2022: 2 long weekends, offices to remain closed for 11 days. Check full list

Bank holidays in May 2022: Banks will remain closed for a total of 11 days in May, including weekends, according to the list of holidays released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). These include four holidays on festivals, along with Sundays and second and fourth Saturday. It must be noted that online banking services will remain functional even on holidays.

RBI categorises the holidays' list as national and regional under Negotiable Instruments Act, Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. Many holidays are region specific and it may vary from state to state and also from bank to bank.

There are two long weekends in the coming month – with banks remaining shut for three days at a stretch – on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and Buddha Purnima.

As a result, customers who have important bank-related work in the coming month, must check the list before heading out.

Here's a list of the bank holidays for May 2022:

Date Day Reason for holiday State/City May 1 Sunday Weekend All India May 2 Monday Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra) Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram May 3 Tuesday Bhagvan Shree Parshuram Jayanti/Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra)/Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya All India, except Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram May 8 Sunday Weekend All India May 9 Monday Birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore Kolkata May 14 Saturday Second Saturday All India May 15 Sunday Weekend All India May 16 Monday Buddha Purnima May 22 Sunday Weekend All India May 28 Saturday Fourth Saturday All India May 29 Sunday Sunday All India

