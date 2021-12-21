Home / Business / Banks in India to be closed for 6 days before 2021 ends. Check details here
business

Banks in India to be closed for 6 days before 2021 ends. Check details here

Till now, banks in December were closed for six days and the last holiday was on December 19, a Sunday. There are a total of 12 bank holidays this month including Christmas eve, Christmas and New Year’s eve.
There are a total of 12 bank holidays this month including Christmas eve, Christmas and New Year’s eve.(HT file photo. Representative image)
There are a total of 12 bank holidays this month including Christmas eve, Christmas and New Year’s eve.(HT file photo. Representative image)
Published on Dec 21, 2021 11:06 AM IST
Copy Link
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi

Private and public sector banks in India will remain closed another six days before the month of December ends and new year begins.

Till now, banks in December were closed for six days and the last holiday was on December 19, a Sunday. There are a total of 12 bank holidays this month including Christmas eve, Christmas and New Year’s eve.

Here is the list of holidays for the remaining days of December:

December 24 (Friday): Banks will be closed on the occasion of Christmas eve.

December 25 (Saturday): Banks will be closed due to Christmas and the fourth Saturday.

December 26 (Sunday): Banks will be closed in the country as it is a Sunday.

December 27 (Monday): Banks will be closed in the state of Aizwal due to Christmas celebrations.

December 30 (Thursday): Banks will be closed in Shillong because of Khasi freedom fighter U Kiang Nangbah’s death anniversary.

December 31 (Friday): Banks will be closed in Aizawl on the occasion of New Year’s eve.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), bank holidays are categorised into the following: Holiday Under Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday Under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

However, it is important to note that bank holidays differ from state to state and in some private banks in the country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
reserve bank of india
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 21, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out