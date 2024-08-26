 Bazaar Style Retail IPO: Price band set, check complete details here - Hindustan Times
Bazaar Style Retail IPO: Price band set, check complete details here

ByHT News Desk
Aug 26, 2024 08:35 AM IST

Bazaar Style Retail Ltd announces an price band of ₹370-389 per share. The issue opens on August 30 and closes on September 3, to raise ₹834.68 crore.

Bazaar Style Retail Ltd has set price band of 370-389 a share for its initial public offering (IPO). The issue will open on August 30, anchor bidding will start on August 29 and the IPO will close on September 3. On the upper band price of the issue, the OFS valued at 687 crore and the total issue comes at 834.68 crore.

Bazaar Style Retail IPO comprises a fresh issue of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>148 crore and an offer for sale of up to 17.65 million shares by its existing shareholders and promoters.
Bazaar Style Retail IPO comprises a fresh issue of 148 crore and an offer for sale of up to 17.65 million shares by its existing shareholders and promoters.

Bazaar Style Retail IPO details

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 148 crore and an offer for sale of up to 17.65 million shares by its existing shareholders and promoters.

Bazaar Style Retail IPO key dates

The basis of allotment for the IPO will be finalised on September 4, initiation of refunds will be on September 5 and the shares of the company will be listed on September 6.

Registrar of Bazaar Style Retail IPO

Axis Capital, Intensive Fiscal Services, and JM Financial are serving as the book-running lead managers for the issue. Link Intime India has been appointed as the registrar.

Bazaar Style Retail Ltd company details

The company reported a total income of 982 crore in FY24, up 23 per cent year-on-year (YoY) from 794 crore. The company's profit jumped over four-fold or 320 per cent YoY to 21 crore in FY24 from 5 crore in FY23 and its return on equity (RoE) also rose to 10 per cent in FY24 compared to 3 percent in last fiscal.

The company has a presence of 162 stores spread across over 1.47 million square feet and offers products under the apparel and general merchandise segments for men, women, boys, girls and infants.

News / Business / Bazaar Style Retail IPO: Price band set, check complete details here
