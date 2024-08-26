Janmashtami 2024: Banks to remain closed in these states today. Check full list
Bank Holiday today: Banks in cities like Lucknow, Ahmedabad, and Jaipur will be closed today for Janmashtami.
Most banks across India will remain closed today (August 26) to observe Janmashtami. Although, the holiday will not be uniformly observed nationwide as banking services will still remain operational in several major cities. As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), financial institutions will remain closed to mark Janmashtami as the holiday under the RBI's recognized categories for bank closures.
Customers must check with their local branches to check whether they are closed or open as bank holidays can vary by state. Despite branch closures, online and mobile banking services will remain functional which means that customers can perform various transactions online.
Capital, money, and commodity markets are scheduled to function normally on August 26.
In which states and cities will banks be closed on Janmashtami
Banks will be shut include Lucknow, Kanpur, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Jammu, and Chandigarh. This includes both public and private sector banks.
In which states and cities will banks remain open on Janmashtami
Banks will continue to operate in Mumbai and New Delhi and states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Assam, Kerala, and Goa .
Will online banking and other services remain accessible
ATM services will continue to operate which will ensure access to cash withdrawals.