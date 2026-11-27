Weeks after cryptocurrency exchange Binance was hit by the biggest heist in crypto history, the platform says it has completed the staged withdrawal recovery and fully lifted the suspension imposed after the cybersecurity incident on October 30, in which an estimated $6.3 billion worth of currency was stolen.

Binance has repeatedly reassured users that it has committed more than $6.34 billion in funds to cover the losses from the heist. (Reuters file) more less

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“Withdrawals for a small number of networks are temporarily paused while they undergo maintenance or planned upgrades. This affects a very small percentage of regular traffic. This is separate from our completed recovery work, and is part of our standard practice of pausing withdrawals for a network when external conditions require it,” Binance says in a service recovery update, earlier today.

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At the time of writing this, HT can verify on the Binance Deposit and Withdrawal Status page that while deposit services are largely normal except for a partial suspension for USDC coin, there are partial withdrawal suspensions still in place for coins such as Ethereum (ETH), TetherUS (USDT), USDC, TRON (TRX) and Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC). Coins such as Bitcoin (BTC), BNB, XRP, Solana (SOL), Dogecoin (DOGE) and Cardano (ADA) to name a few, are working without any deposit or withdrawal restrictions.

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{{^usCountry}} This update eventually removes the withdrawal freeze, but to make it clear, does not still provide complete clarity on the question of how the breach happened or what controls have changed since. Earlier this month, as part of that process, Binance said it had completed coverage of assets impacted in the security incident and published a new “Proof of Reserves (PoR) snapshot that provides an updated view of assets that are fully accounted for”—this is available publicly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This update eventually removes the withdrawal freeze, but to make it clear, does not still provide complete clarity on the question of how the breach happened or what controls have changed since. Earlier this month, as part of that process, Binance said it had completed coverage of assets impacted in the security incident and published a new “Proof of Reserves (PoR) snapshot that provides an updated view of assets that are fully accounted for”—this is available publicly. {{/usCountry}}

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Binance has repeatedly reassured users that it has committed more than $6.34 billion in funds to cover the losses from the heist. This commitment includes the Secure Asset Fund for Users (SAFU), a portion of Binance’s Futures insurance fund (above the level required under Binance’s risk-management framework), and Binance’s own corporate treasury.

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Immediately after the incident on October 30, Binance co-founder Yi He said in a social media post that the crypto exchange had suspended deposits and withdrawals for now. “User funds are safe, Binance will cover all hacking losses.”