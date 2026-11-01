Binance to resume withdrawals after $6 billion hack attempt

Binance said it would resume withdrawals in phases on Sunday, two days after hackers attempted to drain more than $6 billion from the crypto exchange in the biggest cyber theft ever recorded.

The FBI blamed North Korea for the $6.3 billion Binance hack as the exchange replaced 90% of stolen funds. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

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The world’s largest digital-asset platform halted the transactions on Friday morning in Asia after the breach was disclosed. Phase one of withdrawals would begin from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Singapore time, the company said in a notice.

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The US Federal Bureau of Investigations said on Saturday that North Korea was responsible for the attempt. The breach was tied to TraderTraitor, an elite North Korean hacking unit that the FBI previously blamed for a 2025 attack of the Bybit exchange, which was the largest crypto heist until Binance.

Also Read | Binance says it has covered 90% of losses after $6.3 billion crypto hack

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{{^usCountry}} Prices of most major cryptocurrencies were little changed, suggesting a renewal of investor confidence after Binance pledged to cover all losses. Bitcoin, which accounts for about 60% of the sector’s entire market value, was trading at around $77,700, about 1.4% below its price before the attack. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prices of most major cryptocurrencies were little changed, suggesting a renewal of investor confidence after Binance pledged to cover all losses. Bitcoin, which accounts for about 60% of the sector’s entire market value, was trading at around $77,700, about 1.4% below its price before the attack. {{/usCountry}}

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The exchange is able to cover the losses as a result of its ongoing investment of revenue into cryptocurrencies, Binance co-Chief Executive Officer Richard Teng said in a video posted on social media on Friday. Yi He, who is co-CEO, said Binance’s revenue for this year would completely cover the amount lost.