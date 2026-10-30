Crypto giant Binance investigating security concerns amid reports of hack: 'User funds are completely safe'

Cryptocurrency giant Binance said users' funds are "completely safe" as reports circulated that the platform may have been hacked. Representations of cryptocurrencies are seen in front of displayed Binance logo in this illustration taken November 10. (REUTERS)

A Binance spokesperson told HT.com that Binance is aware of reports of a "potential security issue and we are actively investigating."

"At this stage, we have not confirmed any impact to user funds. Our security teams are reviewing all relevant information with urgency, and we will provide updates through official Binance channels as soon as we have verified information," the spokesperson said.

“Users should remain cautious of scams and should not trust unofficial links, messages, or requests for account information.”

Separately, Binance also updated users on X amid the security concerns. Our teams are aware of reports of a potential security issue and are actively investigating. User funds are completely safe," Binance said.

This is a breaking news.