Lloyd Garner, longtime NASCAR spotter for Corey Heim, dies at 54 battling cancer

Lloyd Garner, the longtime NASCAR spotter who helped guide driver Corey Heim through the early years of his racing career, has died at 54. News of his death emerged on October 28, 2026, prompting tributes from people across the motorsports community. Lloyd Garner, Corey Heim’s longtime NASCAR spotter, has died at 54 after battling metastatic esophageal cancer. (Lloyd Garner/facebook)

Garner was known for his work in short-track racing and NASCAR, where spotters help drivers by providing information about nearby cars and track conditions. His death has also brought attention to his battle with cancer, which his family had shared publicly in the weeks before his passing.

What happened to Lloyd Garner? Garner’s family has not publicly confirmed the exact cause of his death in the information available. However, his sister, Angela Medina, revealed in a GoFundMe update in September 2026 that he had been diagnosed with metastatic esophageal cancer.

This form of cancer begins in the esophagus, the tube that carries food from the mouth to the stomach, and can spread to other parts of the body. Medina described the difficult situation her brother was facing and shared the family’s hope of spending more time with him.

She wrote that he was seeking “more time, more good days, and more precious moments with the people who love him.”

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Corey Heim remembers Lloyd Garner’s role in his career Garner played an important part in Heim’s development as a driver, helping him through his early years in late-model racing and his time in the ARCA series.

Heim spoke about their connection in 2026, making clear how much Garner had contributed to his progress.

“He’s the man. He’s a big part of my development. You know, he spotted me all the way through my beginning in late models and did some ARCA with me as well.”

Spotters play a key role in racing by communicating with drivers from above the track, helping them judge traffic and make decisions at high speeds. For Heim, Garner was a trusted voice throughout an important stage of his career.

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NASCAR figures pay tribute to Lloyd Garner Following news of Garner’s death, fellow racing figures shared messages remembering him.

Freddie Kraft posted a black-and-white picture of Garner on X with the caption, “Rest in peace Big Buddy.”

Matt Weaver, a senior NASCAR editor and owner of Short Track Scene, also paid tribute to Garner, recalling his kindness and the respect he earned among drivers.

“Lloyd Garner was such a good dude, man. He was always thoughtful and kind. He was a total vibe at all times. He’s won with more big names than you’d realize. Drivers loved and trusted having him in their ear. Rest easy, big man.”