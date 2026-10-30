Lloyd Garner, longtime NASCAR spotter for Corey Heim, dies at 54 battling cancer
Lloyd Garner, Corey Heim’s longtime NASCAR spotter, has died at 54 after battling metastatic esophageal cancer.
Lloyd Garner, the longtime NASCAR spotter who helped guide driver Corey Heim through the early years of his racing career, has died at 54. News of his death emerged on October 28, 2026, prompting tributes from people across the motorsports community.
Garner was known for his work in short-track racing and NASCAR, where spotters help drivers by providing information about nearby cars and track conditions. His death has also brought attention to his battle with cancer, which his family had shared publicly in the weeks before his passing.
What happened to Lloyd Garner?
Garner’s family has not publicly confirmed the exact cause of his death in the information available. However, his sister, Angela Medina, revealed in a GoFundMe update in September 2026 that he had been diagnosed with metastatic esophageal cancer.
This form of cancer begins in the esophagus, the tube that carries food from the mouth to the stomach, and can spread to other parts of the body. Medina described the difficult situation her brother was facing and shared the family’s hope of spending more time with him.
She wrote that he was seeking “more time, more good days, and more precious moments with the people who love him.”
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Corey Heim remembers Lloyd Garner’s role in his career
Garner played an important part in Heim’s development as a driver, helping him through his early years in late-model racing and his time in the ARCA series.
Heim spoke about their connection in 2026, making clear how much Garner had contributed to his progress.
“He’s the man. He’s a big part of my development. You know, he spotted me all the way through my beginning in late models and did some ARCA with me as well.”
Spotters play a key role in racing by communicating with drivers from above the track, helping them judge traffic and make decisions at high speeds. For Heim, Garner was a trusted voice throughout an important stage of his career.
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NASCAR figures pay tribute to Lloyd Garner
Following news of Garner’s death, fellow racing figures shared messages remembering him.
Freddie Kraft posted a black-and-white picture of Garner on X with the caption, “Rest in peace Big Buddy.”
Matt Weaver, a senior NASCAR editor and owner of Short Track Scene, also paid tribute to Garner, recalling his kindness and the respect he earned among drivers.
“Lloyd Garner was such a good dude, man. He was always thoughtful and kind. He was a total vibe at all times. He’s won with more big names than you’d realize. Drivers loved and trusted having him in their ear. Rest easy, big man.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More