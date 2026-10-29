Dale Earnhardt Jr. backs NASCAR officials over Kyle Larson’s controversial Talladega yellow-line call

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has urged NASCAR fans to consider why officials did not issue penalties during Kyle Larson’s controversial win at Talladega Superspeedway. The former NASCAR driver believes a decision that looks like a missed call may actually be the result of officials reviewing an incident and deciding that no penalty is needed. Dale Earnhardt Jr. defended NASCAR officials after Kyle Larson’s Talladega win sparked questions about yellow-line violations and inconsistent penalties. (Dalejr/Instgram)

The debate followed Larson’s dramatic victory in the YellaWood 500 on Sunday, October 25. Questions arose over whether the Hendrick Motorsports driver crossed the double-yellow line while passing Todd Gilliland near the finish. NASCAR reviewed the move and allowed Larson to keep the win.

Speaking on his Dale Jr. Download podcast, Earnhardt explained why fans should not assume that officials overlooked every possible violation.

"And yes, calls get missed. They get missed in any sport. But you know that NASCAR has somebody on the side reviewing. Maybe they're not getting missed. Maybe they'd think that nobody needed to be penalized. That's my point is like maybe they watched this race and said, 'We're good with all those,'" Dale Earnhardt Jr. said.

His comments come amid growing questions about how NASCAR applies its double-yellow line rule and whether drivers are being treated consistently.

Kyle Larson’s Talladega win sparks NASCAR officiating debate Larson produced a late charge to win at Talladega, but his final move brought the rule back into focus. Under NASCAR's rules, drivers can face a black flag for going below the double-yellow lines to improve their position.

NASCAR said Larson’s left-side tires had not gone fully below the line, so officials did not consider his move a violation. The decision stood after a review, although images of the finish continued to draw questions from fans.

Larson was not the only driver involved in incidents that drew attention. Austin Hill also went below the line while racing Larson, while Ross Chastain and Carson Hocevar went below it during their battle with Gilliland.

NASCAR did not penalise any of the drivers involved, leading to questions about how officials judged each incident.

Also Read: Kyle Larson’s Talladega controversy intensifies as fresh Ross Chastain onboard footage surface

NASCAR explains decisions on Austin Hill, Ross Chastain and Carson Hocevar NASCAR vice president of racing communications Mike Forde discussed the incidents on Hauler Talk, explaining that officials reviewed the moves during the race and again afterwards.

In Larson’s case, the decision rested on tire placement. Officials determined that his left-side tires had not gone completely below the double-yellow line.

Hill’s incident was considered separately. NASCAR judged that he had moved below the line before Larson pushed him down. Officials discussed a possible penalty but decided against it because Hill had already dropped to the last car on the lead lap, meaning a black flag would not have changed his finishing position.

Chastain and Hocevar were not penalised because officials believed Gilliland had forced them below the line. NASCAR also considered whether Gilliland should receive a penalty but could not establish that he had deliberately moved down to block them.

Forde acknowledged that the Gilliland incident was the closest call among those reviewed.

Also Read: NASCAR Talladega race raises scrutiny among fans despite Kyle Larson’s dramatic YellaWood 500 win

Denny Hamlin questions NASCAR’s consistency The decisions have not convinced everyone in the NASCAR community. Denny Hamlin criticised the officiating and communication around the incidents, arguing that the explanations raised questions about how the rule was being applied.

Ryan Blaney also questioned how far a tire must cross the line before officials consider it a violation, while Joey Logano raised concerns about whether Larson had forced Hill below it.

Earnhardt’s position is that a decision not to penalise a driver does not automatically mean NASCAR missed a violation. However, the debate over the Talladega finish has highlighted the need for clear explanations of the rule and how it is enforced.