Kyle Larson’s Talladega controversy intensifies as fresh Ross Chastain onboard footage surface

Although NASCAR reviewed the finish and confirmed Larson as the winner, questions surrounding his decisive move continue to circulate.

Footage captured from Ross Chastain’s No. 1 Chevrolet has surfaced, reigniting debate over whether Kyle Larson dipped below the double-yellow line while climbing from 11th to first on the final lap.

A different camera angle has now given fans fresh footage to scrutinize.

The debate began when Larson surged from 11th to first on the final lap of the YellaWood 500, overcoming a chaotic finish to claim a vital win with only two races left in the championship Chase.

Kyle Larson delivered one of the most dramatic finishes of the NASCAR Cup Series season at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday. However, the excitement surrounding his victory soon turned into a debate over whether the Hendrick Motorsports driver should have been declared the winner.

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The newly surfaced footage provides another view of his last-lap move, especially his position near the inside edge of the track as he advanced toward the lead.

Camera angles leave Larson’s position disputed The distinction is important because NASCAR’s double-yellow-line rule prohibits drivers from gaining positions by moving below the boundary at drafting tracks such as Talladega.

Different camera angles have sparked debate over the exact placement of Larson’s left-side tires during the maneuver. Although some images have raised doubts about whether he dipped below the line, the available footage has yet to establish a rule violation conclusively.

Larson’s win stands after NASCAR review NASCAR looked into two key aspects of the finish.

The first was whether Ricky Stenhouse Jr., William Byron and Cole Custer had eased off the throttle intentionally to give Larson an advantage in his push toward the lead. A review of SMT data showed that all three drivers continued running at full throttle during the final stretch.

Officials also examined whether Larson had gone below the double-yellow line during his last-lap move.

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NASCAR reporter Jeff Gluck reported that officials found Larson’s left-side tires positioned on the yellow line, not beneath it. NASCAR later offered additional clarification on how the rule is applied, prompting further debate among fans.

Despite the ongoing scrutiny, Larson’s win stands, and he has not received a penalty.