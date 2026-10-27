Kyle Larson’s Talladega controversy intensifies as fresh Ross Chastain onboard footage surface
The debate began when Kyle Larson surged from 11th to first on the final lap of the YellaWood 500, overcoming a chaotic finish to claim a vital win
Kyle Larson delivered one of the most dramatic finishes of the NASCAR Cup Series season at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday. However, the excitement surrounding his victory soon turned into a debate over whether the Hendrick Motorsports driver should have been declared the winner.
The debate began when Larson surged from 11th to first on the final lap of the YellaWood 500, overcoming a chaotic finish to claim a vital win with only two races left in the championship Chase.
A different camera angle has now given fans fresh footage to scrutinize.
Ross Chastain’s camera offers another perspective
Footage captured from Ross Chastain’s No. 1 Chevrolet has surfaced, reigniting debate over whether Kyle Larson dipped below the double-yellow line while climbing from 11th to first on the final lap.
Although NASCAR reviewed the finish and confirmed Larson as the winner, questions surrounding his decisive move continue to circulate.
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The newly surfaced footage provides another view of his last-lap move, especially his position near the inside edge of the track as he advanced toward the lead.
Camera angles leave Larson’s position disputed
The distinction is important because NASCAR’s double-yellow-line rule prohibits drivers from gaining positions by moving below the boundary at drafting tracks such as Talladega.
Different camera angles have sparked debate over the exact placement of Larson’s left-side tires during the maneuver. Although some images have raised doubts about whether he dipped below the line, the available footage has yet to establish a rule violation conclusively.
Larson’s win stands after NASCAR review
NASCAR looked into two key aspects of the finish.
The first was whether Ricky Stenhouse Jr., William Byron and Cole Custer had eased off the throttle intentionally to give Larson an advantage in his push toward the lead. A review of SMT data showed that all three drivers continued running at full throttle during the final stretch.
Officials also examined whether Larson had gone below the double-yellow line during his last-lap move.
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NASCAR reporter Jeff Gluck reported that officials found Larson’s left-side tires positioned on the yellow line, not beneath it. NASCAR later offered additional clarification on how the rule is applied, prompting further debate among fans.
Despite the ongoing scrutiny, Larson’s win stands, and he has not received a penalty.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More