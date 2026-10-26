Riley Herbst injured as No. 35 Monster Energy Toyota suffers scary crash at NASCAR's YellaWood 500

Riley Herbst suffered a terrifying crash at the NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama on Sunday afternoon. Riley Herbst, driver of the 35 Monster Energy Toyota, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 24,. (Getty Images via AFP)

Herbst, driving the No, 35 Monster Energy Toyota, crashed against the sidewall violently. The broadcast showed him coming out of the car at the Talladega, Alabama. But he appears to have suffered a serious injury.

Herbst was taken to the care center with injuries where he underwent treatment. NASCAR reporter Noah Lewis noted that Riley Herbst was able to walk to the golf car after being cleared from the care center. He did not speak to the media. It is unclear what happened to him in the crash.

Here's the video of Herbst car striking the sidewall twice - from one end to the other - before it landed on the raceway severely damaged. Medical staff soon went after Herbst as he managed to walk out of the car and went to the care center.