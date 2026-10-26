Riley Herbst injured as No. 35 Monster Energy Toyota suffers scary crash at NASCAR's YellaWood 500
Riley Herbst suffered a violent crash in the NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 at Talladega. He exited his wrecked car, but injury concerns remain.
Riley Herbst suffered a terrifying crash at the NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama on Sunday afternoon.
Herbst, driving the No, 35 Monster Energy Toyota, crashed against the sidewall violently. The broadcast showed him coming out of the car at the Talladega, Alabama. But he appears to have suffered a serious injury.
Herbst was taken to the care center with injuries where he underwent treatment. NASCAR reporter Noah Lewis noted that Riley Herbst was able to walk to the golf car after being cleared from the care center. He did not speak to the media. It is unclear what happened to him in the crash.
Here's the video of Herbst car striking the sidewall twice - from one end to the other - before it landed on the raceway severely damaged. Medical staff soon went after Herbst as he managed to walk out of the car and went to the care center.
This story is being updated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More