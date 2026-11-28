Bengaluru, Investigation into the seven murders allegedly committed by a cab driver where the victims include his wife, has revealed that he used his identity as a mediaperson to avoid suspicion and dispose of the bodies, police sources said on Saturday. Cab driver accused of murdering family used media identity to evade suspicion, say police more

The accused used press stickers on his car and a banner claiming it was on a "journalist religious trip" to conceal the vehicle's registration number, they said.

In October, the accused, cab driver Indusekar alias Sekar, allegedly killed his wife and six members of her family at his house within the Rajajinagar police station limits in Bengaluru over 15 days and dumped the bodies at different locations in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, police said.

The first killing was allegedly executed on October 16, 2026.

During interrogation, he admitted to committing the murders and showed no remorse for his actions. His teenage daughter, who was also allegedly brainwashed by him was booked in the case and is lodged in a juvenile home, police said.

The case came to light after a missing-person complaint was registered at the Srirampura police station on November 3.

Police said the accused had started a Kannada monthly publication in January this year and used its press stickers to avoid detection. He allegedly exploited his media identity to move around without attracting suspicion.

The probe further revealed that the accused allegedly attempted to collect the victims' fingerprints after the murders, possibly to use them on documents related to property transfer.

Police suspect that frequent quarrels with his wife, deep-rooted resentment toward her and her family, and his alleged desire to control a Srirampura property owned by his mother-in-law in her husband's name may have driven him to commit the murders.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.