India has made considerable progress in expanding maternal health care, from antenatal check-ups to institutional deliveries. Yet an important dimension of maternal well-being remains inadequately addressed: violence during pregnancy. Beyond its implications for women's rights and dignity, violence can have lasting consequences for reproductive health, maternal well-being and child survival. Violence during pregnancy has declined in India; but some states have fared poorly (HT Photo for representation) more

The National Family Health Survey-6 (NFHS-6), conducted in 2023–24, reports that 2.7% of ever-married women aged 18–49 experienced physical violence during pregnancy, down from 3.1% in NFHS-5. However, the national improvement conceals worrying state-level differences.

Bihar recorded the sharpest increase among the states highlighted here, with prevalence rising from 2.8% in NFHS-5 to 5.4% in NFHS-6. The rural–urban divide is particularly striking: 6% of rural women reported experiencing physical violence during pregnancy, compared with 2.1% of their urban counterparts. Uttarakhand also witnessed an increase from 2.1% to 3.5%, while Haryana rose from 1.6% to 2.6%.

These figures are concerning because violence during pregnancy can compound existing vulnerabilities in maternal health care. Bihar's increase deserves particular attention, especially given the state's continuing maternal and reproductive health challenges. The rise should prompt questions about whether existing maternal health programmes adequately recognise and respond to violence within households.

Violence against women during pregnancy is not merely a violation of individual rights; it is a public health concern with consequences for mothers and newborns. Evidence from Bihar makes this connection particularly clear. A study by Dhar and colleagues, using NFHS data, found that 45% of women in the study sample had experienced intimate partner violence (IPV). Women experiencing IPV had significantly higher odds of miscarriage (35%), stillbirth (36%), labour complications (27%) and other pregnancy or delivery complications (68%).

The consequences can extend beyond childbirth. A study of 10,469 mothers in Bihar by Boyce and colleagues (2017) found that more than 45% had experienced lifetime IPV. Exposure to violence was associated with poorer postnatal health practices. Women who experienced physical violence alone had lower odds of early initiation of breastfeeding and exclusive breastfeeding, while those who experienced sexual violence alone had substantially lower odds of initiating breastfeeding early. Violence, therefore, can affect not only women's health but also essential practices that support newborn survival.

Violence can also occur within the very institutions where women seek protection and care. A qualitative study by Mayra and colleagues (2024), involving women from rural villages and urban slums in Bihar, documented how unequal power relations, gender discrimination, financial vulnerability and entrenched cultural expectations contribute to obstetric violence during labour and childbirth. Women's accounts revealed how fear of retaliation and the authority of health care providers can leave them feeling unable to question or resist mistreatment.

Together, these findings expose a continuum of violence—from the household to the delivery room—with implications for maternal health, reproductive autonomy and newborn well-being. Addressing violence must therefore become an integral part of maternal health care, with stronger accountability, confidential support systems, and respectful, woman-centred maternity care.

Bihar's relatively high antenatal care coverage offers an important opportunity to integrate violence-sensitive support into maternal health care. According to NFHS-6, around 94% of women received at least one antenatal check-up, providing an entry point for confidential counselling, early identification of violence and referral to appropriate support services. However, only 37.6% received four or more ANC visits, raising concerns about continuity of care. This missed opportunity is particularly concerning for women experiencing violence, who may need continued psychosocial support and protection.

Health care providers and frontline workers should be equipped to offer first-line psychosocial support and facilitate referrals to mental health professionals, protection services and legal assistance where necessary. Strengthening these services within existing maternal health care platforms could help ensure that women receive not only medical care but also the support, dignity and protection they need throughout pregnancy and beyond.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Margubur Rahaman, public health researcher and regional manager, Mamta Health Institute for Mother and Child (Mamta HIMC), New Delhi.