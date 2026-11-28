Lucknow’s King George’s Medical University (KGMU) suspended 38 MBBS students for three months after an inquiry confirmed their involvement in ragging first-year students. Each student was also fined ₹25,000, and their scholarships have been withheld for one year. The students have been barred from attending classes, accessing academic facilities and participating in university activities during the suspension period. They have also been prohibited from staying in the hostel. (In picture: File photo of KGMU) more

The suspended students include 36 from the 2025 batch and two from the 2026 batch, who had allegedly joined their seniors in harassing juniors. The disciplinary order was issued on November 26 by Dean of Academics Dr Virendra Atam, following recommendations from the university’s Anti-Ragging Committee and approval from vice-chancellor Prof Soniya Nityanand.

The students have been barred from attending classes, accessing academic facilities and participating in university activities during the suspension period. They have also been prohibited from staying in the hostel.

“Strict action will be taken against any incident that intimidates or humiliates junior students. The university has also urged students to immediately report any instances of ragging to the Anti-Ragging Committee or the administration,” said KGMU spokesperson Dr KK Singh.

The action followed complaints and a video that went viral on November 16, showing first-year students standing in a line and greeting their seniors with “Pranam Mahoday” and “Pranam Madam”. Juniors were also allegedly forced to address seniors as ‘Mahoday’ while walking between their hostel and classrooms.

However, the committee's inquiry found that the alleged ragging went beyond these humiliating forms of address. Seniors allegedly harassed juniors in hostels between midnight and 2am, made them dance during WhatsApp video calls without music and verbally abused those who refused to follow their instructions. Juniors were also allegedly made to stay awake late into the night, waiting for instructions from seniors.

At its November 19 meeting, the Anti-Ragging Committee recommended disciplinary action against the students based on its inquiry findings. The university subsequently approved the three-month suspension and other penalties.