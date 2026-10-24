Tyler Reddick reveals the difficult side of modern NASCAR and its impact on family life
Tyler Reddick explains struggling to deliver results can make the situation even more stressful, as drivers continue putting in long hours to identify problems.
Tyler Reddick recently ended a nearly six-month wait for a NASCAR Cup Series victory at Phoenix Raceway.
Beyond his success on the track, the driver has now spoken about the demands of life away from racing and the challenges of balancing those commitments with family responsibilities.
Reddick opens up about life beyond NASCAR
During an appearance on the Dale Jr. Download podcast, Reddick discussed how preparations for races, team meetings and simulator sessions can make it challenging to juggle his NASCAR duties with time spent with his family.
“The amount of preparation that takes place and the amount of work that takes place on the driver side away from the track, I feel like, has gone up a lot,” Reddick said.
He added that struggling to deliver results can make the situation even more stressful, as drivers continue putting in long hours to identify problems and improve performance.
“And so yeah, when you go on a dry spell or the year’s not going right, it can’t weigh on you a lot because you’re home, but you’re not home,” the 30-year-old explained.
Reddick details how racing commitments affect family time
Reddick also shared a recent conversation with his wife that highlighted the difficulty of managing his work schedule alongside family life.
"I was actually before I got on here talking to my wife; she's like, 'Where you at? What do you got going on this week? When do you think you're gonna be done today, tomorrow?' And I'm like five o'clock, six o'clock," he said.
"And she doesn't love that, which I understand because we're gone every weekend. So it's a tricky balance," the 23XI Racing driver said.
Phoenix victory ends Reddick’s long wait
Reddick’s comments about enduring a dry spell are especially relevant given the challenging run he experienced this season. After getting off to a strong start with early wins, he went 23 races without another victory, leaving him and his team searching for solutions as each new race approached.
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That winless run finally came to an end at Phoenix on October 18, when Reddick captured the Freeway Insurance 500. The victory marked his sixth of the season, his first at the one-mile venue and his first triumph since winning at Kansas in April.
Balancing NASCAR success with family life
Reddick and his wife, Alexa, share two young sons, Beau and Rookie George, making it challenging to maintain a family routine around a NASCAR schedule that requires drivers to travel across the country throughout the season.
Rather than criticizing the demands of modern racing, Reddick acknowledged that the additional work comes with the pursuit of victories and championships.
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“You laugh sometimes like we want to race. That’s awesome. It’s like. Oh crap, I’m gonna be really, really busy this week now, but that’s okay. These are good problems.”
His remarks highlighted how racing commitments can continue to occupy a driver’s time and attention even when they are back home with their family.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More