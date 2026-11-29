Meerut, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Saturday urged the youth to focus on creating opportunities through entrepreneurship, rather than limiting themselves to merely seeking jobs. UP governor urges youth to become entrepreneurs, create jobs rather than seeking them more

She said if a young person sets up an enterprise and provides employment to 100 people, it will not only strengthen the nation's economy, but also advance the vision of an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

Addressing the 'Paschimanchal Startup and Innovation Dialogue' at Chaudhary Charan Singh University here, Patel said that since it is not feasible for the government to provide jobs to every educated youth, self-employment and entrepreneurship are the need of the hour.

She also called upon universities to ensure that innovations do not remain confined to laboratories; instead, they should be connected with industrialists, investors and financial institutions to help transform them into commercial ventures.

The governor advised the youth to view the problems around them as opportunities, experiment with new solutions, and learn from failures.

Stressing the need for better utilisation of land to develop infrastructure in universities, Patel suggested that constructing multi-storey buildings could allow for the expansion of laboratories, computer centres, and other modern facilities.

Patel also highlighted the need for the state universities to forge partnerships with prestigious institutions such as IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur and IIT Madras to accelerate joint research projects and provide students with better opportunities for innovation.

Pointing to the disparity in resource availability between Central and state universities, the governor said the former often receive larger grants and better financial support, whereas state universities cater to a large number of students with limited resources.

"Capable academic institutions, industrialists and entrepreneurs should come forward to support the state universities," she said.

The event saw the participation of vice-chancellors and students from 18 universities, who showcased various innovations and technical experiments.

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