Taking up a batch of petitions seeking remedial steps against the stray dog menace, the Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the governments of Punjab and Haryana, along with the Chandigarh administration, to file monthly reports on sterilisation and vaccination. NGOs, Animal Welfare Associations, volunteers and the state would also make the requisite endeavours to create dog adoption centres to facilitate the rehabilitation of stray dogs in an orderly manner. (HT FILE) more

The bench of chief justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and justice Rohit Kapoor also directed the respective administrations to create a designated website for the purpose, where such information would be uploaded on a monthly basis, and would be placed before the court in the form of an affidavit.

NGOs, Animal Welfare Associations, volunteers and the state would also make the requisite endeavours to create dog adoption centres to facilitate the rehabilitation of stray dogs in an orderly manner.

“Those who adopt stray dogs would ensure that such dogs are not left to roam around on streets and are properly cared for,” it further directed.

The court observed that one concern was the well-being of stray dogs, which was to be regulated and monitored in accordance with the provisions of the Animal Birth Control Rules (ABC), 2023, as well as various municipal laws, which provide for animal shelters for their habitation and treatment. The second and equally serious concern was the well-being of citizens and children to move freely on public roads and public places, without the fear of street dogs mauling them, it added.

“Only day before yesterday, newspaper reports highlighted an incident occurring in Amritsar district, where an eight-year-old boy was mauled to death by street dogs. Such incidents are shocking and need immediate attention,” it recorded.

The court noted that while the respective administrations claimed compliance with laws and court directions regarding the stray dog issue and the animals’ well-being, counsels from both sides accepted that these measures had failed to fully address the concern.

Hence, the court directed scrupulous compliance with the provisions of the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023, by undertaking sterilisation and vaccination measures, followed by monthly reports.

“The total number of drives undertaken in a district as well as the number of dogs subjected to sterilisation/vaccination and housed in ABC centres would also be placed on record,” it added.

NGOs offer land for dog shelters, other support facilities

During the hearing, one of the counsels for an NGO, Anurag Chopra, submitted that various NGOs, animal welfare associations and volunteers were willing to provide land to the state authorities for establishment of dedicated centres for housing stray dogs, and were also willing to provide other support and facilities.

The authorities, however, had not been willing to accept such assistance from them, Chopra added.

The court, however, observed that so far, no such offer had come on record and exhorted them to furnish details through the deputy commissioners concerned.

They may also inform the court through an affidavit so that needful directions, if required, were issued for the increase in available resources to handle the situation, the court said, fixing the next date of hearing for January 11.