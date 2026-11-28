The Bombay High Court on Friday allowed Tata Sons to hold its board meeting on Monday, rejecting a plea by two Tata trusts to bar the company from using a tie-breaker vote. Any decisions taken at the meeting will remain subject to the outcome of the case, which will next be heard on 21 January.

The immediate effect of Friday’s order is to allow Tata Sons to proceed with its planned steps towards becoming a public company within six months. (AFP) more less

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“Let the meeting go on,” Justice Abhay Ahuja said after more than three hours of arguments from nine senior lawyers, including Harish Salve, Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Mukul Rohatgi.

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The court declined interim relief to Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and RD Tata Trust (RDTT), which together own 30.17% of Tata Sons. The trusts fear a repeat of what happened on 17 September.

The Tata Sons fallout

At that board meeting, Tata Trusts nominee Noel Tata voted against giving chairman N Chandrasekaran a fresh term, while fellow nominee Venu Srinivasan voted for it. Independent director Harish Manwani, who chaired the discussion, then used his deciding vote to approve the resolution, prompting objections from Noel. About 200 people filled the courtroom on Friday to witness one of the most closely watched corporate battles in recent memory: Tata Trusts, which owns about two-thirds of Tata Sons, suing the board of the very company it controls.

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{{^usCountry}} The immediate effect of Friday’s order is to allow Tata Sons to proceed with its planned steps towards becoming a public company within six months, despite opposition from Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata. However, any board decision on Monday, including a move to call an extraordinary general meeting (EGM), will remain subject to the court’s final order, an executive aware of the matter said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The immediate effect of Friday’s order is to allow Tata Sons to proceed with its planned steps towards becoming a public company within six months, despite opposition from Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata. However, any board decision on Monday, including a move to call an extraordinary general meeting (EGM), will remain subject to the court’s final order, an executive aware of the matter said. {{/usCountry}}

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“There is a possibility that the manner of voting at the earlier board meeting may be replicated, which would affect Tata Trusts’ interests. However, the fact that the decisions will be subject to the Bombay High Court’s order would offer some relief,” said Gaurav Pingle, a partner at Pune-based corporate law firm Forefront Legal Consulting LLP.

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Friday’s ruling is a win for Tata Sons, but a conditional one, according to an executive privy to the developments. Any resolution passed by the board, including steps towards a public listing, could be set aside if the Trusts succeed in the case in January, the executive said.

Agenda for Monday meet

Tata Sons’ agenda for Monday includes a proposal to call an EGM, following the RBI’s letters dated 11 September and 16 November. At the meeting, the company wants to put two resolutions before shareholders: the reappointment of Chandrasekaran for a third five-year term and the steps required to take Tata Sons public.

The Trusts contend that the tie-breaking vote violated Article 121 of Tata Sons’ articles of association, which they say requires a majority of their nominee directors to vote in favour of a resolution. “A majority of two is two and not one,” Tata Trusts had said in September. Their counsel cautioned on Friday that the board could use the same approach again, and that any decision taken in this manner “could not easily be reversed”.

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“This is a foot in the door for the Trusts,” said a second executive privy to the developments. “Simply because all decisions, including the reappointment of chairman Chandrasekaran on 17 September using the casting vote, are now conditional on the outcome of this case.”

Tata Trusts’ counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi argued that the articles of association give a majority of the Trusts’ nominee directors the right to an affirmative vote before a matter proceeds to a subsequent board vote. At the 17 September meeting, when the two nominees—Noel Tata and Venu Srinivasan—failed to reach a consensus, a majority was not achieved. As a result, the resolution to reappoint Chandrasekaran for another term did not receive the required affirmative vote, he argued.

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Manwani, therefore, could not cast a deciding vote when the nominee directors had not reached a majority, Singhvi said. The resolution had failed once the affirmative vote was absent, he argued.

Tata Sons’ counsel Harish Salve said the situation had been created by the Trusts themselves. They had nominated two directors, leading to a deadlock between them, he argued. Tata Sons’ rules allow for a board of between five and 15 members, and the Trusts had never suggested appointing more nominees, which could have given them a larger representation on the board, Salve said. “Who created this problem? The trustees did. They cannot now convert Article 121 from saying majority to unanimity,” Salve said.

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He added that the situation amounted to Tata Sons being held hostage by the Trusts’ nominee directors, whose inability to agree was paralysing the board’s proceedings. He accused Noel Tata of creating a situation in which only decisions he approved could be passed.

Senior advocate Janak Dwarkadas, representing Noel Tata, said the matter was not about Noel personally. Any nominee trustee, including Venu Srinivasan, could vote against a resolution; if the required affirmative vote was not secured, the resolution could be defeated, he argued.