 Bryan Johnson 'editing' his DNA for $20,000 to live forever: 'If body reacts badly, I can…' - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jun 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bryan Johnson 'editing' his DNA for $20,000 to live forever: 'If body reacts badly, I can…'

ByHT News Desk
Jun 20, 2024 08:24 AM IST

Bryan Johnson said that the experimental treatment is worth $20,000 and is aimed at editing DNA in order to slow down aging process.

Bryan Johnson said that he has ventured to the secluded island of Roatan off the coast of Honduras for gene therapy which he thinks can help reverse his age. The experimental treatment is worth $20,000 and is aimed at editing DNA in order to slow down aging process. In a YouTube video titled “I Edited My DNA On A Secret Island (To Live Forever)”, Bryan Johnson said, "I’m traveling to a remote island for an extreme medical procedure that could change the future of humanity.

Bryan Johnson claimed that he has been able to reverse his biological age by five years and ages only 19 months for every 12 that pass.
Bryan Johnson claimed that he has been able to reverse his biological age by five years and ages only 19 months for every 12 that pass.

Read more: Want to have great skin? Age-reversing millionaire Bryan Johnson says eat this

The tech boss has earlier claimed that he has been able to reverse his biological age by five years and ages only 19 months for every 12 that pass. The millionaire has also shared that he spends nearly $2 million annually to maintain a rigorous lifestyle that helps him keep younger and fitter. 

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

What we know about Roatan?

Read more: Age-reversing millionaire Bryan Johnson claims his birthday now falls after every 19 months

Roatan has the biohacking firm Minicircle which is at the forefront of gene therapy. Bryan Johnson has partnered with Minicircle to undergo follistatin gene therapy. The treatment has shown promising results in animal tests, Bryan Johnson said, adding, “In a test conducted on mice, the rodent who had undergone the gene therapy lived for 30 percent longer.”

Read more: Bryan Johnson on reversing age: ‘Was consuming a sad American diet, then…'

What is the gene therapy?

Gene therapy involves subcutaneous injections of a specially designed plasmid, a loop of DNA that can be loaded with specific genes. But the therapy has some risks too, Bryan Johnson said, sharing, “If a therapy caused, say, cancer in my body, there'd be nothing I could do to reverse the process. If my body reacts badly, I can take the antibiotic tetracycline to instantly kill and deactivate the DNA molecules.”

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Business / Bryan Johnson 'editing' his DNA for $20,000 to live forever: 'If body reacts badly, I can…'
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On