Want to have great skin? Age-reversing millionaire Bryan Johnson says eat this

Tech entrepreneur Bryan Johnson shared one of the key ingredients he uses everyday that helps him in looking young. In a video on YouTube, Bryan Johnson said that for the past "three years" he has been eating chocolate that helps him in his quest of reversing age. He said, “Sometimes the things that are good for us we don't do.” Bryan Johnson's day starts with two dozen supplements and a green juice with creatine and collagen peptides.

Bryan Johnson's Project Blueprint

Bryan Johnson has earlier claimed that he has reversed his biological age by over 5 years owing to his ‘Project Blueprint’ that includes a special diet, medical monitoring, therapies and exercise that can help anyone in anti-ageing. The entrepreneur said that he follows a daily regimen which has given him the lung capacity and physical endurance of an 18-year-old, the heart of a 37-year-old and the skin of a 28-year-old.

Bryan Johnson on benefits of cocoa

Explaining the benefits of cocoa, he said that eating a healthy amount of the super food daily can do wonders for brain health, executive function, memory, and even heart health. Although not all cocoa that is available is of “high quality”, he warned.

"If you're looking to buy high-quality cocoa, you want to look for several things; one, it's pure cocoa; two is you want it to be undutched; three, you want to test it for heavy metals; and four, you want a high flavonol count," he shared.

Bryan Johnson on need for super foods

Stressing the importance of eating more "high-quality foods", he said, “There's this assumption that if the food is in our supermarkets that somehow it's gone through some process making sure it's safe. That's not true.”

He also showed some simple recipes in which anyone can incorporate cocoa powder to get their daily fill.