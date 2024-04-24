 Tesla layoffs: Elon Musk says job cuts ‘necessary’, will save $1 billion annually - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Tesla layoffs: Elon Musk says job cuts ‘necessary’, will save $1 billion annually

ByHT News Desk
Apr 24, 2024 08:53 AM IST

Tesla layoffs: Elon Musk termed the recent job cuts at Tesla a “necessary step" to reorganize the company for the next phase of growth.

Elon Musk-owned Tesla registered a massive drop in its quarterly profits amid challenges in the electric vehicle market. The company made $1.13 billion from January to March which is 55% from the year-ago quarter on revenues of $21.3 billion, it noted. Elon Musk termed the recent job cuts at Tesla a “necessary step" to reorganize the company for the next phase of growth.

Tesla layoffs: Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk gets in a Tesla car as he leaves a hotel in Beijing, China.(Reuters)
Tesla layoffs: Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk gets in a Tesla car as he leaves a hotel in Beijing, China.(Reuters)

Read more: Tesla Quarter 1 profit falls 55%, company plans move to cheaper vehicles

Chief Financial Officer Vaibhav Taneja said job cuts by more than 10% will save Tesla over $1 billion annually in costs and said that Tesla plans to “accelerate the launch of new models ahead of our previously communicated start of production in the second half of 2025. The new vehicles will include more affordable models."

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Read more: Google Search chief tells employees: Company seeing ‘high highs and low lows’

What Elon Musk said on Tesla layoffs?

Elon Musk said production on the vehicles will start either in early 2025 or in late 2024.

“So it's not contingent on any new factory or massive new production line. If somebody doesn't believe Tesla is going to solve autonomy I think they should not be an investor," he said.

Read more: US' deadline to China's ByteDance: 'Sell TikTok or face ban’

A look at Tesla Q1 results

Tesla's first-quarter net income fell 55% and the company announced that it would focus more on the production of new, more affordable vehicles. Tesla's stock price surged in after-hours trading as shares of the company rose 11%. Tesla stock has been down more than 40% this year. 

The company said that it made $1.13 billion from January through March compared with $2.51 billion in the same period a year ago with revenue in the first quarter at $21.3 billion, down 9% from last year. Worldwide sales dropped nearly 9% and the company’s gross profit margin fell to 17.4%.

 

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News, TCS Q4 Results Live, Jio Financial Services Q4 Results Live along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Tesla layoffs: Elon Musk says job cuts ‘necessary’, will save $1 billion annually
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On